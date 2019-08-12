Spin Master Bolsters Hedbanz Presence Globally with Acquisition of International IP and Launch of All New Hedbanz App

Spin Master originally acquired the rights to Hedbanz for the US and Mexico in 2011 and the quick question game of "What Am I" has become one of the most successful titles within Spin Master's portfolio of hundreds of games ever since. The recent acquisition secures Spin Master the global IP, and ability to sell, market and license for further penetration into markets presently under license, as well as expansion into new territories.

"We are excited to continue to grow the Hedbanz portfolio and introduce this new interactive app to families and friends to further enhance their gaming experience," said Elizabeth LoVecchio, VP Marketing, Spin Master Games. "Spin Master's continued growth in the games category, with recent acquisitions, innovative partnerships, and unique IP titles has established us as the second-largest games company in the U.S."

Currently sold in more than 40 markets around the world, Hedbanz and its local language titles have been one of the top selling children's games in France, the UK, Italy and Australia for more than 15 years. The classic, rapid-action family game, promotes the development of deductive reasoning and problem-solving skills in a fun and thrilling way.

Spin Master is taking the Hedbanz craze to the next level with the launch of the Hedbanz App. Families can add even more fun by putting a face filter on players to turn them into the card on their head. The wacky face filters transform players into a dog, cookie, elephant, etc. that can be shared with family and friends. This added, interactive element brings extra fun to the fast-paced, laugh inducing game.

"The timing of this strategic acquisition for our powerhouse brand Hedbanz, is serendipitous," said Anton Rabie, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Spin Master. "With the opening of our new Long Island City office and the addition of many talented games industry experts to our team, we are creating an epicenter for Spin Master Games. We're working hard to bring adults, kids and families the best game experience."

The Hedbanz App is available for download on The App Store and Google Play. The Hedbanz Board Game is available at major retailers for a suggested retail price of $15.99.

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

