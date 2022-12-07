Spin Master and Liberty Entertainment Group Reunite to Celebrate 10th Annual Caring & Sharing Holiday Event in Support of the Children's Breakfast Clubs

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY), (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company and Liberty Entertainment Group (www.libertygroup.com), Toronto's premier hospitality collection, reunited to host the 10th annual Caring & Sharing event.

More than 250 volunteers from Spin Master welcomed over 800 kids from the Children’s Breakfast Clubs affiliated schools, helping each child select two toys – one for themselves and one to gift to a friend or sibling. (CNW Group/Spin Master)

On December 6th, after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, more than 250 volunteers from Spin Master and Liberty Entertainment Group welcomed over 800 kids from the Children's Breakfast Clubs affiliated schools, helping each child select two toys – one for themselves and one to gift to a friend or sibling. Children were then treated to face painting, toy and game play areas, a dance party, and a sit down with Santa Claus followed by a holiday luncheon hosted by the Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex.

"Cemented as a Spin Master holiday tradition for over a decade, Caring & Sharing embodies the true spirit of giving," said Tara Deakin, Spin Master's Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer. "We are ecstatic to be back together, celebrating in person, not only bringing joy to the children receiving the toys, but also to our Spin Master volunteers and partners who make the event possible."

Partners for the Caring & Sharing event in support of the Children's Breakfast Clubs include Liberty Entertainment Group who have generously donated their space and staff for the event, and Magen Boys Entertainment who provided the music and dancing.

"We are thrilled that Spin Master welcomed us back to their annual Caring & Sharing event," said Zubeda Nanji, Executive Director at Children's Breakfast Clubs. "Through Spin Master's generosity and compassion, we are able to provide children with not only a gift for themselves but the opportunity to pick out a gift for a loved one. This inclusive approach truly reflects what the Children's Breakfast Club is all about."

Globally, Spin Master continues to bring inspiration and the opportunity to learn and grow through play to children living in challenging situations through the Spin Master-led global initiative, the Toy Movement. For more information on how Spin Master is making a difference, please visit www.thetoymovement.org. Together through the Toy Movement and other giving moments, Spin Master donated more than 480,000 toys to children globally in 2022.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Liberty Entertainment Group

For over three decades the Liberty Entertainment Group, led by Nick Di Donato, has been redefining Toronto's restaurant, nightlife, and special event experience. As developers and operators of landmark establishments the Liberty Entertainment Group has become recognized as one of the most successful and innovative companies in the industry. The company continues to gain success and acknowledgment for its impressive roster of unique venues, including Toronto's premier special event facilities, Casa Loma, and Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex and is also responsible for the development of Toronto's most prolific restaurants including BlueBlood Steakhouse, Don Alfonso 1890, Xango, three Cibo Wine Bar locations (King West, Yonge St and Yorkville) as well as the city's most vibrant nightlife venue, Arcane. With over 500,000 square feet of hospitality space, the Liberty Entertainment Group caters to a diverse clientele of upwards of 1.75 million people per year including A list celebrities, sports personalities, and industry leaders. Visit libertygroup.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @libertygroup.

