Spielwarenmesse honours outstanding innovations with the ToyAward

NUREMBERG, Germany, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- An innovative game concept, the highest quality of workmanship and attractive market potential – all these criteria are combined in the six outstanding product ideas that were honoured with the prestigious ToyAward on the second day of Spielwarenmesse. In the Baby & Infant category, Tonies won with My First Tonies. In PreSchool, the game Der Berg ruft by Auzou jeux/Hutter Trade came out on top, while Franckh-Kosmos took the lead in the SchoolKids category, with Temple Twist. In the Teenager & Adults category, iDventure claimed the winner's podium with CluePuzzle – The Wonderbox of Alice. The Startup category was won by Beaver Edu SAL with its Beaver Edu Construction Kit. In addition, the Arches by Waytoplay Toys was recognised in the Sustainability category.

The shining stars of 2026‘s ToyAward with the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse eG and the award jury.

This year's winners were selected by an international jury composed of twelve experts from the fields of retail, industry, market research, toy safety and sustainability. The members evaluated the submitted innovations according to the criteria of play fun, safety, originality, potential for retail success, comprehensibility of the product concept as well as workmanship and quality.

Baby & Infant Category (0-3 years)

My First Tonies, Tonies

The soft, easy-to-grasp figures from My First Tonies introduce children from the age of one to wonderful sound worlds. By listening to short stories, toddlers can jump from branch to branch with monkeys. The Farm Box also delights young listeners while helping expand their vocabulary in a playful way. "A combination of age-appropriate storytelling and sensory stimulation," enthuses the jury.

PreSchool Category (3-6 years)

Der Berg ruft, Auzou jeux/Hutter Trade

The engaging game, Der Berg ruft, introduces children up to six years old to the trendy sport of climbing. Two climbing teams compete on a vertical wall. Players must estimate rope lengths for each move while keeping track of all their team members. This develops dexterity and strategy. The jury commented: "A coherent overall package with engaging and varied gameplay."

SchoolKids Category (6-10 years)

Temple Twist, Franckh-Kosmos

The cooperative game Temple Twist demands clever teamwork. Players must locate a temple's treasure chambers, while the temple can rotate and change each turn, transforming into an impenetrable 3D labyrinth. The jury's judgement: "This entertaining game impresses with its innovative concept and high quality."

Teenager & Adults Category (ab 10 Jahren)

CluePuzzle – The Wonderbox of Alice, iDventure

CluePuzzle – The Wonderbox of Alice combines classic 3D puzzling with escape-game mechanics. Over 180 wooden pieces create a functional puzzle box with locks and moving elements. Clues and logic tasks are integrated into the box's design. The multi-step gameplay challenges logic, and spatial thinking. "A particularly successful combination of puzzle and riddle," according to the jury.

Startup Category

Beaver Edu Construction Kit, Beaver Edu SAL

With the Beaver Edu Construction Kit, children become little tinkerers. Using thin real wood sticks and plug-in joints, they can create either the 22 suggested designs or their own constructions. With the patented cutting tool, children can cut their sticks to size without risk of injury. The jury emphasises "the combination of technical thinking and crafting."

Sustainability Category

Arches, Waytoplay Toys

Arches stands out for its simple, curved shapes that allow children to build bridges, hills, or imaginative figures. The innovative click system holds the pieces firmly together yet they can be easily taken apart. "Made from recycled plastic in Europe Arches combines sustainability with playfulness. Its clever geometry and high-quality manufacturing offer great potential and stimulate creativity," the jury concludes.

