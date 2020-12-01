Spice Girl Mel B to host season 2 of 'The Fashion Hero'

BBC Studios-owned Rapid Blue to produce show in South Africa

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Beauty World Search, the production company behind TV series and disruptive global social media movement 'The Fashion Hero' , today reveals global TV star and inspirational Spice Girl Mel B (Dancing with the Stars, X Factor UK/ Australia, America's Got Talent) as the host of the show's second season.

The 10 x 60' series will be produced by BBC Studios-owned Rapid Blue ('X-Factor', 'Dancing With the Stars', 'The Bachelor') and shot at the magnificent Sun City Resort in South Africa in the spring of 2021.

Created to challenge the fashion industry's preconceived standards of beauty, the first season of 'The Fashion Hero' aired in over 160 territories worldwide with broadcast partners including Discovery LATAM, Nine Now in Australia, RTL II in Hungary. The show was also available via digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Tubi TV, helping to stimulate a passionate global fan community with over 1m fans on Facebook and driving over 30 million visitors to www.thefashionhero.com since the launch of season one.*

From 160,000 registered applicants, 33 finalists representing a diverse celebration of ethnicities, genders, shapes and sizes will be selected to compete for the chance to be crowned The Fashion Hero. Competing in various challenges, each one designed to test the contestant's self-belief, clarity and strength of character while remaining true to themselves, the finalists will be evaluated on their inner beauty, their ambition and their courage.

Representatives from four international brands will be appointed show judges/ mentors and ultimately, will each select a winner to become part of one of their international marketing campaigns. One overall winner will become the face and ambassador of The Fashion Hero.

Mel B said: "Finally a show has come along that stands for everything I believe in! Fashion Hero is my dream job because it's not so much a television show as a movement.

When I joined the Spice Girls there weren't many singers in British girl bands who looked like me. I was different, we were all different and that was something we wanted to celebrate.

"I have never fitted into any conventional mould and I wouldn't ever want to. The whole world needs to learn that there is not one thing that makes someone beautiful, there are hundreds of things that makes someone special, beautiful and extraordinary and very few of them are skin deep.

"I can't wait to be part of this show and part of everyone's journey on the show. Get ready to fasten your seatbelts. This is going to be incredible."

"We're beyond excited to announce global superstar Mel B as our host for Season 2 of The Fashion Hero'. She is an inspirational figure and is sure to spice up the show with her positive attitude. Mel's values of self-love and empowerment align perfectly with ours and we can't wait to get started on production in South Africa next year'' said Caroline Bernier, President of Beauty World Search and Executive Producer of 'The Fashion Hero'.

