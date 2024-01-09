Sphera Acquires SupplyShift, a Pioneer in Supply Chain Sustainability Software

Acquisition enhances the leading ESG firm's supply chain offering with expanded supplier mapping, scoring and traceability capabilities to further empower customers in creating sustainable supply chains

CHICAGO and SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sphera, a leading global provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, announces that it has acquired SupplyShift, a supply chain sustainability software company that empowers businesses to build transparent, responsible and resilient supply chains.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, SupplyShift has built a supply chain network of over 100,000 suppliers, where buyers and suppliers engage and share information quickly in order to manage risk and facilitate supplier regulatory compliance. The solution provides supply chain transparency and supplier mapping at any tier as well as data analytics, supplier scoring and traceability. SupplyShift has customers and business partners around the world, and the company's portal is used by a variety of customers across industries, from global retailers to Fortune 500 brands.

"SupplyShift has seen tremendous growth with its software solution that allows for direct communication with suppliers and customers and enables the seamless collection of their Scope 3 emissions data, which helps suppliers improve their supply chain ESG performance," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's CEO and president. "As more regulations are passed that demand transparency, the SupplyShift solution will become indispensable in meeting global regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations. Bringing SupplyShift's portal into the Sphera family will expand our current offerings and enable us to provide unparalleled Scope 3 and ESG tracking and reporting capabilities. We are pleased to welcome SupplyShift's customers, colleagues and solution to Sphera and look forward to helping our combined customer base accurately track and report their Scope 3 emissions and be compliant."

Alex Gershenson, SupplyShift's CEO and founder, said, "SupplyShift was founded on the idea of leveraging software to drive sustainability initiatives, and for 11 years we have been empowering companies to understand their supply chain ESG risk and performance. We are excited to join the Sphera family and take data availability to a new level through the combination of Sphera's industry-leading ESG data and SupplyShift's Scope 3 data collection abilities. Through SpheraCloud, Sphera's SaaS platform, and its LCA solutions, we can help even more customers track their Scope 3 emissions and manage their supply chain sustainability."

Eli Nagler, Senior Managing Director, and Kelly Wannop, Managing Director, at Blackstone, added, "We are excited to welcome SupplyShift to Sphera and continue investing in this company's innovative solutions. This planned acquisition supports our commitment to Sphera's accelerated growth and will bolster the company's supply chain capabilities for its customers moving forward."

Reed Smith LLP and Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisors to Sphera and Blackstone, while Evercore and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. served as the financial advisors. For SupplyShift, VLP Law Group served as the legal advisor and Houlihan Lokey served as the financial advisor.

About Sphera

Sphera is the leading provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management (ORM), Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM). For more than 30 years, we have served over 7,000 customers and a million-plus users in 80 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at www.sphera.com. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.

About SupplyShift

SupplyShift is a leading provider of supply chain sustainability and responsible sourcing solutions, enabling companies to measure, monitor and improve their environmental, social and economic impact across the supply chain. Through its cloud-based platform, SupplyShift offers a suite of tools and services designed to help businesses identify risks, uncover opportunities and drive positive change in their supply chains. For more information, visit www.supplyshift.net.

