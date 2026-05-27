Spendsafe Announces Strategic Investment and Ambassador Partnership with Waka Flocka Flame to Expand Youth Financial Literacy

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Spendsafe Inc. ("Spendsafe" or the "Company"), a Canadian fintech company building a youth financial education platform on secure banking and payments rails, today announced that diamond recording artist and entrepreneur Dr. Juaquin "Waka Flocka Flame" Malphurs has made a strategic investment in Spendsafe and will join the Company as an official ambassador.

For most families, money isn't taught as a subject, it's learned in fragments: a parent's quick "not today" in a store aisle, a first tap-to-pay moment, a notification that arrives before the conversation does. Spendsafe was built to change that. The platform pairs supervised spending tools for kids and teens with parent controls, real-time insights, and an education layer designed to turn everyday transactions into repeatable learning moments; so financial literacy becomes a habit, not a one‑time lesson.

Waka Flocka Flame brings more than reach, he brings lived proximity to how money, opportunity, and pressure collide early. Raised around the music industry and its business realities, he has spoken openly about how "family" and "business" can be two different worlds, and about the importance of evolving beyond status-driven definitions of success. (People.com) Through this partnership, he will help amplify Spendsafe's mission across North America, with a focus on reaching families and youth communities who are often the last to get practical, modern financial education, and the first to feel the consequences of not having it.

"Spendsafe isn't about telling kids 'don't spend.' It's about giving families a real system to learn together while life is happening," said Waka Flocka Flame. "I've seen how fast money can come and go when you don't have the right habits. I'm investing because this is the kind of tool that can change outcomes, especially for youth who don't grow up with financial playbooks."

"Waka's influence is undeniable, but what matters most to us is alignment," said Vasanth Ratna, Founder and CEO of Spendsafe. "He understands culture, community, and the reality that financial confidence starts earlier than most institutions acknowledge. This partnership helps us meet families where they are, with a product built to be safe by design and engineered for long-term trust as we scale."

The announcement comes as Spendsafe advances its next phase of growth, including continued product development, expansion of distribution partnerships, and preparations related to its previously announced plan to pursue a public listing in Canada, subject to the completion of definitive documentation and receipt of required approvals.

About Spendsafe

Spendsafe is Canada's first* and only Mastercard®-backed financial education platform built specifically for youth. Designed for children and teens aged 6 to 18, Spendsafe combines a secure prepaid card, real-time AI coaching, and dynamic parent-child financial tools to create a fully integrated ecosystem for building lifelong money skills. With a mission to empower the next generation through responsible financial habits, Spendsafe turns everyday transactions into teachable moments, offering a safe, scalable solution that grows with each child's financial journey. Learn more at www.spendsafe.com

About Waka Flocka Flame

Dr. Juaquin "Waka Flocka Flame" Malphurs is a diamond recording artist and entrepreneur known for his cultural impact and broad reach across music, media, and youth audiences. In recent years he has spoken publicly about personal growth, long-term thinking, and building beyond the short-term incentives of fame. (GQ)

Forward‑Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‑looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‑looking information is generally identified by the use of forward‑looking words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "may", "will", "could", "would", "might", "should" and similar expressions, including negatives thereof. Forward‑looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements relating to: Spendsafe's growth plans; the anticipated impact of the ambassador partnership; product development and distribution plans; expansion into new markets; and any proposed public listing or related transactions, which remain subject to conditions, definitive documentation, and required approvals. Forward‑looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking information. Spendsafe undertakes no obligation to update forward‑looking information except as required by law.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE Spendsafe Inc.

For further information: Spendsafe Inc., Vasanth Ratna, [email protected]