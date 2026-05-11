Spend Smarter, Travel Better: Eight Clever Ways to Save with Trip.com

Here are eight Trip.com insider tips to spend smarter and travel better on your next trip.

Smarter Flight Choices Start with Flexibility

1. Discover Lower Fares with Flexible Search Tools

Travellers willing to be flexible with destinations or travel dates can find lower fares using Trip.com's discovery-led pages such as "Anywhere", "Cheap Flights", and "Best Deals". Rather than locking into a fixed plan, these features allow users to explore the most cost-effective options available at any given time or season.

2. Unlock Affordable Business Class Options

Premium travel can be accessible to you. By comparing dates, routes, and airline combinations, travellers can uncover cost-effective Business Class fares, sometimes at only a marginal increase over Economy. On the Trip.com platform, head over to the "Business Class Top Picks" section, where you can unearth Business Class flight deals and enjoy priority check-in and boarding.

This is particularly valuable for long-haul journeys, where comfort can significantly enhance the overall travel experience.

3. Track Prices and Book at the Right Time

Timing remains one of the most important factors in securing a good deal. With the price alert functionality, users can monitor routes and receive notifications when fares drop to their preferred price, which they can set in advance.

This removes the need for constant manual checking and ensures travellers can act quickly when prices are right for them.

Maximise Value for Stays

4. Unlock Hotel Discounts After Booking Flights

Travellers who book flights through Trip.com can access exclusive hotel discounts of up to 25% when completing their accommodation booking within 90 days.

This is through "Flyer Exclusive" discounts, which encourage a more connected booking journey, rewarding users with more loyalty Trip Coins to spend later.

5. Bundle Flights and Hotels for Greater Savings

Packaging flights and hotels together remains one of the simplest ways to reduce overall travel costs. Trip.com's bundled offerings allow travellers to secure savings across both elements of their trip, combining convenience with cost efficiency. All travellers have to do is navigate to the Flight + Hotel module from the homepage, enter their travel search, and the platform will showcase the best deals compared to booking separately.

Turn Loyalty into Tangible Savings

6. Earn and Spend with Trip Coins

Trip Coins form the backbone of Trip.com's loyalty ecosystem. Travellers earn Coins on bookings across flights, hotels, and more, which can be redeemed like cash on future purchases. Depending on loyalty level, customers can earn 200% more Trip Coins on all bookings.

7. Access VIP Airport Lounges at No Extra Cost

For Platinum loyalty members and above, Trip.com offers complimentary access to VIP airport lounges in over 700 airports worldwide, transforming the airport experience from crowded and stressful to calm and comfortable.

Platinum tier members and above, who have completed at least 1 hotel stay in the past year and have filled out their member profile, can activate their VIP lounge perk. Airport lounge access is seamlessly integrated into the platform, with a QR code provided for entry.

8. Upgrade Airport Transfers for Free

Higher-tier members, such as Diamond users and above, can benefit from complimentary car upgrades at over 700 airports worldwide (T&Cs apply), allowing travellers to elevate their journey on arrival, without additional cost.

Shift Towards Smarter Travel

With the right tools, saving money on travel doesn't mean cutting corners; it means travelling smarter. Whether it's your summer holiday, a festive getaway, or a spontaneous escape, Trip.com helps you unlock more value at every step of your journey.

Download Trip.com and start spending smarter and travelling better.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 27 languages across 48 countries and regions in 44 local currencies. Offering an extensive hotel and flight network of more than 1.7 million hotels and flights from over 680 airlines, along with over 350,000 in-destination activities, Trip.com covers 3,500 airports in 220 countries and regions. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service helps to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.

SOURCE Trip.com

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