Spectra7 to Demonstrate 800Gbps Active Copper Interconnects with Arista, Cisco and Other Leading Ethernet Alliance Members at OFC

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- (TSXV: SEV) (OTCQB: SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, announced that it will be demonstrating 800Gbps Active Copper Cable (ACC) interconnects connecting with Arista, Cisco and other leading equipment makers at the 2024 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC). The demonstration will be in the Ethernet Alliance booth #1415. The premier global communications and networking expo will be held at the San Diego Convention Center, Calif., March 26-28, 2024.

Spectra7 will be demonstrating 800Gbps OSFP ACC interconnects with Arista's TH5/X93160 Ethernet switch based on Broadcom's newest Tomahawk 5 switch chip as well as 800G QSFP-DD ACC interconnects with Cisco's 64 port switch based on their own SiliconOne switch chip. In total Spectra7 will have six 800Gbps ACC interconnects in the demo connecting a wide range of switches, routers and test equipment.

Spectra7's analog based GaugeChanger™ GC1122 chips are used in 800Gbps ACCs and offer significant cost, size and energy consumption value vs. competing Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and Active Optical Cables (AOCs) that use Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technologies.

ABOUT ETHERNET ALLIANCE

The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, and industry experts who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education. For more information, please visit https://ethernetalliance.org.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

