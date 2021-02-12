Spectra7 Announces Upsizing of Private Placement and Closing of Final Tranche

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- (TSXV:SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, announces that it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to $4,560,289 and has closed the second and final tranche of the Private Placement. The second tranche of the Private Placement consisted of the issuance of 37,995,866 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,139,876.

Spectra7 also announces that it has issued 9,870,626 Units to settled $296,119 owing to an arm's length party (the "Debt Settlement").

Pursuant to the Private Placement and the Debt Settlement, the Company has issued a total of 161,880,255 Units for gross proceeds of $4,856,408.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") with each Warrant being exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of five years from the date of issuance, subject to adjustment upon certain customary events. The expiry date of the Warrants can be accelerated by the Company at any time following the date that is 4 month and one day after closing of the Private Placement and prior to the expiry date of the Warrants if the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.08 for any 10 non-consecutive trading days.

All dollar amounts in this news release are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement are intended to be used for the repayment of certain of the Company's outstanding convertible debentures, working capital to support revenue growth, the payment of interest on its outstanding convertible debentures and for general corporate purposes.

Insiders of the Company participated in the second tranche of the Private Placement for an aggregate amount of $96,475. Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" as insiders of the Company subscribed for Units. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101. The Private Placement was approved by all of the independent directors of the Company.

The Company paid finder's fees through the issuance of 280,000 Units to arm's length parties in connection with the second tranche of the Private Placement. All securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to statutory and Exchange hold periods until the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance. The closing of the Private Placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements is available.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com .

