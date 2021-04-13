Spectra7 Announces Retirement of Robert Dobkin

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- (TSXV:SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, announces the retirement of Robert Dobkin from the Company's board of directors effective immediately. Mr. Dobkin is retiring from his position with Spectra7 for personal reasons and will continue to be available to the Company for product development consultation. The Company thanks Mr. Dobkin for his dedication and tireless efforts as a director of the Company since 2013.

"I want to thank Bob for his leadership and contribution to Spectra7 as a member of our Board of Directors for over 8 years. He has brought great value to our product development pipeline in both data center and consumer markets," said Raouf Halim, Chief Executive Officer of Spectra7. "We are delighted that even in post-retirement Bob will remain engaged and continue to add great value to Spectra7's innovative high-speed active copper cable solutions."

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Justin Leighton

Investor Relations

647-578-7996

[email protected]

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

David Mier

Chief Financial Officer

925-858-7011

[email protected]



SOURCE Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spectra7.com

