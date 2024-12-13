Spectra7 Announces Retirement of David Mier as Interim CFO; Ron Pasek Appointed as Interim CFO

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance analog semiconductors for powering the AI revolution in broadband connectivity markets, hyperscale data centers, and Spatial Computing, today announced the retirement of Dave Mier as Interim CFO and the appointment of Ron Pasek, Spectra7's Board Chair, as Interim CFO, effective today.

Mr. Pasek is a seasoned finance official, having been the Chief Financial Officer of multiple public companies. Spectra7 is currently interviewing to fill the Chief Financial Officer role on a permanent basis.

"I want to thank Dave for his leadership and contribution to the Company over the past year," said Omar Javaid, Chief Executive Officer of Spectra7. "We are fortunate that Ron has agreed to take on the role as Interim CFO while we complete the process of filling the role on a permanent basis."

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a leader in high-performance analog semiconductors for powering the AI revolution in broadband connectivity markets, hyperscale data centers, and Spatial Computing. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, the Company's ability to hire a permanent Chief Financial Officer, the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Ron Pasek

Interim Chief Financial Officer

408-710-6462

[email protected]

