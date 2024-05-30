Spectra7 Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2024

Subsequently Closed C$10.7 Million in New Capital in May 2024

Eliminated C$11.7 Million in Convertible Debt

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance analog semiconductors for broadband connectivity markets, such as AI networks, hyperscale data centers, and AR/VR, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. A copy of the interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") will be available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in US dollars.

First quarter 2024 financial highlights

First quarter 2024 revenue was $0.8 million , increased from $0.3 million in the fourth quarter 2023 and decreased from $3.1 million in the first quarter 2023.





, increased from in the fourth quarter 2023 and decreased from in the first quarter 2023. Gross margin 1 was 41%, compared to 57% in the preceding quarter and 63% in the prior year first quarter.





was 41%, compared to 57% in the preceding quarter and 63% in the prior year first quarter. Non-IFRS operating expenses 2 were $2.1 million , decreased from $3.5 million in the fourth quarter 2023 and $2.2 million in the first quarter 2023.





were , decreased from in the fourth quarter 2023 and in the first quarter 2023. Basic and diluted loss per share for the first quarter 2024 was $(0.06) , compared with a basic and diluted loss per share of $(0.11) in the fourth quarter 2023 and $(0.03) in the first quarter 2023.





, compared with a basic and diluted loss per share of in the fourth quarter 2023 and in the first quarter 2023. EBITDA3 loss for the first quarter was $1.4 million , compared with an EBITDA loss of $3.2M for the fourth quarter 2023 and an EBITDA loss of $70,000 in the first quarter 2023.

Subsequent to the first quarter end, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of units for C$10.7 million in gross proceeds. Additionally, the Company amended its C$11.7 million of existing debentures to provide the Company with the right to convert such debentures into equity securities at its option at any time prior to maturity. The Company effected the forced conversion of the debentures on May 15, 2024, effectively eliminating the Company's long-term debt.

Spectra7 remains focused on advancing to commercial orders from top global datacenter customers for its active copper cable products, expected in the second half of 2024.4

"We are pleased to have strengthened our balance sheet and eliminated our long term debt in support of our growth plans," said Raouf Halim, Chief Executive Officer.

NOTES:

1 Gross margin is a non-GAAP measure which is computed as revenue less cost of sales divided by revenue. Refer to "Revenue and Gross Margin" in the MD&A and the table below, for reconciliation to measures reported in the Company's interim financial statements.

The table below sets forth the details of revenue and gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.



Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands)

2024

2023

Change



$

$

$ % Revenue 816

3,134

(2,318) (74 %) Cost of sales 483

1,172

(689) (59 %) Gross profit 333

1,963

(1,629) (83 %) Gross margin % 41 %

63 %

(22 %)

















2 Non-IFRS operating expenses is a non-GAAP measure which includes research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization for capital equipment and right-of-use assets and excludes share-based compensation expense, non-recurring termination costs, interest and related financing costs, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, foreign exchange gain/loss and gain/loss from property and equipment disposal. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in the MD&A and the table below for reconciliation to measures reported in the Company's interim financial statements.





in thousands



2022

2023

2024



Jun 30 Sep 30 Dec 31

Mar 31 Jun 30 Sep 30 Dec 31

Mar 31



$ $ $

$ $ $ $

$























Total expenses - IFRS

3,331 2,936 3,210

3,053 3,330 3,086 4,479

2,575 Share‑based compensation

646 567 469

541 486 288 334

182 Interest on lease obligation of right-of-use assets

5 4 3

1 4 4 3

1 Accretion expense

389 463 425

370 389 411 493

538 Other income

(12) - -

- (12) (30) (9)

- Foreign exchange gain

57 (9) 354

(72) 57 (110) 143

(211) Non-IFRS operating expenses

2,246 1,911 1,959

2,212 2,407 2,523 3,515

2,065



















































in thousands



2022

2023

2024



Jun 30 Sep 30 Dec 31

Mar 31 Jun 30 Sep 30 Dec 31

Mar 31



$ $ $

$ $ $ $

$























Research and development, net of investment

tax credits and including amortization of licenses

1,158 985 928

995 1,195 1,409 1,154

1,040 Sales and marketing

258 224 280

269 252 271 325

279 General and administrative

875 635 684

881 891 762 1,947

657 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

113 60 60

60 60 60 60

60 Depreciation of property and equipment

10 7 8

8 8 21 28

28 Non-IFRS operating expenses

2,414 1,911 1,959

2,212 2,407 2,523 3,515

2,065

3 EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization is a non-GAAP measure. EBITDA excludes share-based compensation, amortization, depreciation, interest, and tax expenses. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in the MD&A and the table below for reconciliation to measures reported in the Company's interim financial statements.





in thousands



2022

2023

2024



Jun 30 Sep 30 Dec 31

Mar 31 Jun 30 Sep 30 Dec 31

Mar 31



$ $ $

$ $ $ $

$























Net loss

(1,586) (1,461) (1,231)

(1,090) (1,275) (1,500) (4,315)

(2,242) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

113 60 60

60 60 60 60

60 Depreciation of property and equipment

10 7 8

8 8 21 28

28 Depreciation expense - COGS

18 31 35

35 30 31 31

32 Amortization - intangible assets

145 137 55

76 105 90 179

167 Share-based compensation

646 567 469

541 486 288 334

182 Interest on lease obligation of right-of-use assets

5 4 3

1 4 4 3

1 Accretion expense

232 463 425

370 389 411 493

538 Other income

- - -

- (12) (30) (9)

- Foreign Tax

- - (216)

- - - (119)

- Foreign exchange gain

34 (9) 354

(72) 57 (110) 143

(211) Extingushment of original convertible debt

- - -

- - - -

- Other income

(217) - -

- - - -

- EBITDA

(600) (201) (38)

(70) (148) (734) (3,172)

(1,445)

4 This is forward-looking information and is based on a number of assumptions. See "Cautionary Notes," below.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, the Company's anticipated increase in commercial orders in the second half of 2024 for its datacenter products, which is dependent on the success of various sampling efforts currently underway; and the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

[email protected]

214-597-8200

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Dave Mier

Interim Chief Financial Officer

925-858-7011

[email protected]

SOURCE Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.