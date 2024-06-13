Spectra7 Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement for $1.8 Million

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- (TSXV: SEV) (OTCQB: SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance analog semiconductors for broadband connectivity markets, such as AI networks, hyperscale data centers, and AR/VR, is pleased to announce it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to certain institutional investors and other investors of the Company (the "Subscribers") of units ("Units"), with each Unit consisting of either: (i) one common share (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"); or (ii) if the Share Ownership Threshold (defined below) would be exceeded by a Subscriber as a result of their subscription for Units or a Subscriber otherwise elects, one pre-funded common share purchase warrant (each, a "Pre-Funded Warrant") and one Warrant, at a purchase price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). The Company issued 18,311,453 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,831,145 in the second tranche of the Private Placement.

The total gross proceeds from the two tranches of the Private Placement is approximately $12.6 million. The net proceeds of the Private Placement are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Each Warrant is exercisable immediately and entitles the holder thereof to purchase either: (i) one Common Share; or (ii) if the Share Ownership Threshold would be exceeded by a Subscriber as a result of the exercise of their Warrants, one Pre-Funded Warrant, at an exercise price of $0.11 per Common Share or Pre-Funded Warrant until June 13, 2029. The expiry date of the Warrant can be accelerated by the Company at any time prior to the expiry date of the Warrants if the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is greater than $0.33 for any period of 10 consecutive trading days and certain volume trading thresholds are met during those 10 consecutive trading days. Each Pre-Funded Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share for a nominal amount subject to compliance with the Share Ownership Thresholds. The Pre-Funded Warrants do not expire.

The "Share Ownership Threshold" is (i) 9.99% of the number of Common Shares outstanding; or (ii) if the relevant Subscriber or holder has filed and the TSXV has cleared for acceptance a personal information form in the form prescribed by the TSXV, 19.99% of the number of Common Shares outstanding; provided, however, that the 19.99% threshold shall apply if the requisite disinterested shareholder approval has been obtained in accordance with applicable TSXV policies.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group (the "Agent") acted as the sole placement agent for the second tranche of the Private Placement for purchasers in the United States. The Agent received a cash commission of US$70,000 and compensation warrants on substantially the same terms as the Warrants, entitling the Agent to purchase up to 682,462 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.11 per Common Share until June 13, 2029. The compensation warrants are not exercisable for Pre-Funded Warrants and are non-transferable. Richardson Wealth Ltd. also received a cash finder's fee equal to $8,400 with respect to certain Canadian purchasers.

All dollar amounts in this news release are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

The Private Placement is subject to receipt of final approval by the TSXV. In the United States, the Units were issued on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. Securities offered in the second tranche of the Private Placement and sold in Canada are subject to a statutory four month resale restriction under National Instrument 45-102 – Resale of Securities, and, if applicable, a four month hold period under the policies of the TSXV, which expires on October 14, 2024. This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

