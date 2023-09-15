Spectra7 Announces Closing of Convertible Debenture Unit Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OF DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced private placement to certain institutional investors and insiders of the Company (the "Private Placement") of 2,838 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $1,000 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,838,000. Each Unit consists of one 9.0% unsecured convertible debenture of the Company (each, a "Debenture" and, collectively, the "Debentures") in the principal amount of $1,000, and 1,538 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a "Warrant" and, collectively, the "Warrants"). All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars.

"This convertible debenture raise will help us expand our working capital capacity to drive expected future revenue growth and other growth-related needs" said Raouf Halim, Chief Executive Officer.

Information regarding the Private Placement including the terms of the Debentures and Warrants is set out in the Company's press release dated September 13, 2023. Copies of the debenture indenture governing the Debentures and other pertinent closing documents will be filed by the Company on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (the "Agent") acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement. The Agent received a cash commission of approximately $175,000 and warrants (the "Agent Warrants") entitling the Agent to purchase up to 154,184 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.65 per Common Share for the period commencing on the date that is six months after the closing date until the second anniversary of the closing date (the "Exercise Period"). The expiry date of the Agent Warrants can be accelerated by the Company if, at any time during the Exercise Period, the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is greater than $4.00 for any 10 non-consecutive trading days.

The Company also paid to an arm's length party in connection with the Private Placement finder's fees of $19,500 and issued such party finder's warrants to purchase up to 29,989 Common Shares on the same terms as the Agent Warrants.

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as insiders of the Company subscribed for a total of 314 Units for gross proceeds of $314,000. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Debentures, nor the consideration paid, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the closing of the Private Placement as the details of the related parties' participation in the Private Placement had not been settled. The Private Placement was approved by all of the independent directors of the Company.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com .

Contacts:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates

214-597-8200

[email protected]

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Bonnie Tomei

Chief Financial Officer

669-212-1089

[email protected]

