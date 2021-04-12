Spectra7 Announces Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- (TSXV:SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, announces that it intends to sell, on a brokered private placement basis, in one or more tranches, up to 220,000,000 units (the "Units"). The Company has engaged Cormark Securities Inc. (the "Agent") to offer the Units for sale on a best efforts agency basis. The issuance price of the Units will be determined in the context of the market.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") with each Warrant being exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of five years from the date of issuance, subject to adjustment upon certain customary events. The expiry date of the Warrants can be accelerated by the Company at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the closing of the Private Placement and prior to the expiry date of the Warrants if the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.08 for any 10 non-consecutive trading days. Interest in the Units has been expressed by both insiders of the Company as well as outside investors at $0.03 per Unit.

The Agent is entitled to receive a cash commission equal to 7% of the aggregate proceeds raised in the Private Placement and broker warrants entitling the Agent to purchase such number of Units as is equal to 7% of the aggregate of number of Units issued in the Private Placement at the issue price for a period of two years from closing.

The Offering is expect to close on or about May 7, 2021. The net proceeds from the Private Placement are intended to be used for working capital to support revenue growth, the payment of interest on its outstanding convertible debentures and for general corporate purposes.

"Our outlook is for significant revenue growth in the second-half of this year and into 2022, driven by strong adoption of Spectra7 Active Copper Cable solutions in next-generation Data Centers", said Raouf Halim, CEO of Spectra7. "We expect that proceeds from this Private Placement will fund our working capital needs to support our growth to cash profitability and beyond".

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" as insiders of the Company are expected to subscribe for up to 25% of the Units. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All dollar amounts in this news release are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

All dollar amounts in this news release are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com .

