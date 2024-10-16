Spectra7 and I-PEX to Demonstrate 800G Active Copper Internal Cables for Next Generation 25.6T Data Center Switches at OCP

I-PEX will Offer Products with Spectra7's Latest Low Power Analog GaugeChanger™ Chips

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that I-PEX Inc. ("I-PEX"), a leading Japan-based connector and cable supplier, will offer the CABLINE®-CA IIEQ PLUS 112G active copper cable (ACC) to hyperscalers and OEM/ODMs that will include Spectra7's 112G PAM4 GC1122 GaugeChanger™ chips. I-PEX will be demonstrating this new product at the OCP Global Summit to be held in the San Jose Convention Center, Calif., October 15-17, 2024.

"Spectra7 continues to lead the way in shaping the future of the data center interconnect industry. We are proud to collaborate with them in enabling next-generation high-speed solutions," said Ro Richard, Sr. Signal Integrity Field Applications Engineer at I-PEX. "We believe our customers will find significant value in the active version of our flagship CABLINE® product family."

CABLINE®-CA IIEQ PLUS 112G is an active copper cable solution that supports four lanes of 112 Gbps PAM4 data. With a height of only 2.0 mm and a width of 30.95 mm, the compact design minimizes the required PCB footprint, and allows it to be mounted close to the ASIC, underneath the heat sink. Large, bulky cables in servers and switches can greatly impede airflow, which is crucial for cooling the equipment. The CABLINE®-CA IIEQ PLUS 112G can use cables as small as 46 AWG that perform as well as much larger 36 AWG. The improved airflow within the equipment leads to better heat dissipation and enhanced cooling. The thinner cables also offer the advantage of increased flexibility, which facilitates easier wiring inside the equipment.

The demonstration at OCP will show that an I-PEX CABLINE® 46 AWG micro-coaxial ACC cable assembly with the GC1122 will perform as well as a much larger passive 36 AWG micro-coaxial cable assembly for an internal system interconnect.

GaugeChanger™ is a unique analog redriver technology that allows copper to extend to much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics or DSP-based retimed copper solutions. Typical power savings of 700% to 1000% are achieved compared to these competing technologies. It works equally well at 25 Gbps NRZ, 50 Gbps PAM4 and 100 Gbps PAM4, enabling new connector standards of 100, 200, 400, and 800 Gbps.

"We are extremely pleased to be working with I-PEX on this new ACC application using our innovative GaugeChanger™ technology," said Spectra7's CMO John Mitchell. "This is an application of our technology in addition to external data center interconnects that are projected to be a $3B market by 20271. I-PEX is a well-known, technology leading manufacturer of electronic connectors, supplying solutions across a global customer base for use in the hyperscale, OEM and ODM interconnect markets."

I-PEX anticipates delivering cable sample to their customers for qualification in the first half of 2025.

NOTES:

1 650 Group, Active Copper Cables White Paper, July 25, 2023

ABOUT I-PEX

I-PEX is a leading manufacturer of the world's most advanced connectors, sensors, and complex molded parts, utilizing the ultra-precision manufacturing process we've perfected over the past 50 years. As an expert in innovative product development and engineering solutions, we are dedicated to exceeding our customers' expectations worldwide through global teamwork, striving to be their first choice.

For more information, please visit https://www.i-pex.com/

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

