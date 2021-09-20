Spectra7 and Foxconn Achieve Error Free Performance on Broadcom Tomahawk 3 Switch with Ultra-Thin 34AWG Active Copper Cable

Achieving Benchmark to Accelerate Adoption of Spectra7's Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- (TSXV: SEV) (OTCQB: SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, and Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Inc. (Foxconn), a leading supplier of interconnect solutions, announced that they have achieved error free performance on a Broadcom Tomahawk 3 switch. The testing relied on Spectra7 enabled 34AWG 200Gbps Active Copper Cable (ACC) built by Foxconn up to 2.5m in length, which are dramatically thinner and easier to route than the 26AWG cables that are typically used for these demanding applications.

"Achieving this benchmark on Broadcom's Tomahawk 3 platform is significant to maximizing performance within the data center and will accelerate adoption of our technology in the rapidly growing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning markets," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "Foxconn Interconnect Technology has unsurpassed capabilities in development, research, manufacturing engineering, design and production and is the first to develop 34AWG ACCs using our technology."

Hyperscalers are now requiring thinner and more flexible cables to accommodate increased rack density. Bend radius and bend space are key cable parameters. Spectra7's GaugeChangerTM chips allow smaller 34AWG copper to be used thus dramatically improving both measurements.

The ACCs ran error free attaining a Bit Error Rate (BER) of better than 10-15. The benchmark was achieved with no Forward Error Correction (FEC). FEC increases the latency by up to 120ns per connection in each direction and degrades Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications that are increasingly running on Hyperscaler systems.

The AI market is forecast to grow at 39.7% CAGR1 and the ML market is forecast to grow at 43.8% CAGR2 over the years 2019 to 2025.

ABOUT FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY, LIMITED ("FIT")

Foxconn Interconnect Technology ( FIT ) is a leading global solutions developer and manufacturer cultivating connectivity for a better world. With unsurpassed capabilities in development, research, manufacturing engineering and design, production, supply chain, and go-to-market planning for world class brands and private label products spanning B2C and B2B categories, FIT is at the forefront of worldwide technological trends delivering compelling user experiences at scale. With offices and manufacturing sites located in Asia, the Americas and Europe, FIT is a global leader in the manufacturing of high precision interconnect components.

For more information, visit FIT's website: fit-foxconn.com.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

