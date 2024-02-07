Spectra7 and ACES Announce Successful Demonstration of Industry Leading Performance for 800G Active Copper Interconnects

Demo at DesignCon 2024 Highlights Spectra7's GC1122 Chips Embedded in ACES OSFP High Speed Cable Assemblies

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, and ACES Electronics Co., Ltd ("ACES"), a leading Taiwan-based connector and cable supplier, announced that they successfully demonstrated best-in-class performance of 800G Active Copper Cables (ACC's) at this year's annual DesignCon Conference Exhibition held last week in Santa Clara, California.

In the demonstration, ACES 800Gbps OSFP ACCs with Spectra7's embedded GC1122 chips successfully interoperated with test equipment from several vendors to produce very robust low pre-FEC bit error rates (BERs) significantly below standard required BER.

"We are extremely proud to be working with ACES to broaden access to our 800G ACC solutions using Spectra7's innovative GaugeChanger™ integrated chips," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "We are delighted to have showcased our technology with them at DesignCon 2024. "

Spectra7's analog based GaugeChanger™ GC1122 chips are used in ACCs and offer significant cost, size, latency and energy consumption value versus competing Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and Active Optical Cables (AOCs) that use Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technologies.

ABOUT ACES

ACES is a world leader in high precision electrical and electronic connectors, electro-mechanical assemblies, and specialty cable products in diversified industries, including notebooks, peripherals for consumer electronics, handheld mobile communication devices, automobiles electronics, cloud servers, and industrial control. Products include precision connectors, micro coaxial cables, electronic cables, USB/IO connectors and cables, Type C connectors and cables, power connectors, card edge connectors, high-power connectors, high-speed connectors and cables, automobile electronic connectors and cables, wireless RF connectors and cables, stamping parts and other components. ACES designs, manufactures and assembles its products at research and development and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the USA.

For more information, please visit http://www.acesconn.com/

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

