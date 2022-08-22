Spear Bio's NAB-Sure™ Test Kit Aids Analysis of COVID-19 Immune Response

New Neutralizing Antibody Test Kit has High Sensitivity and Ability to Analyze Micro-Samples

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- Pharmaceutical drug developers and healthcare researchers need innovative tools to understand COVID-19 immune response and validate vaccines and therapeutics critical to managing the pandemic. The newest development in assay technology, the NAB-Sure™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Test Kit from Spear Bio (www.spear.bio), is one such tool.

Developed by former Harvard University scientists based at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, the NAB-Sure™ SARS-CoV-2 test kit provides a surrogate virus neutralization assay with much higher sensitivity than standard ELISA test formats and cell-based approaches. Spear Bio's unique approach and assay performance means the NAB-Sure™ SARS-CoV-2 Assay can work with diverse types of biospecimens and sizes of samples, including serum, plasma, and micro-sampling techniques like dried blood spots (DBS), providing consistent laboratory-to-laboratory results even when comparing different sample types.

The NAB-Sure™ SARS-CoV-2 test kit simplifies testing for SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies (NAbs), producing qualitative and quantitative NAb titer measurements using real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The assay has the accuracy of cell-based assays like the plaque-reduction neutralization testing (PRNT), the gold standard for NAb detection, without the safety concerns and long, complicated workflows. What's more is the assay's capability to analyze small volumes of serum or plasma enables new micro-sampling techniques to be leveraged during collection.

The NAB-Sure™ SARS-CoV-2 Assay provides an inter-laboratory coefficient of variation (CV) of 4.8% even for extremely small test sample sizes such as a DBS from a finger prick. The test results can help researchers validate vaccines and develop predictive models for antibody durability. Automation compatibility combined with industry-leading accuracy for small volumes promotes high throughput and reduces cost at every stage of testing: sample collection, detection, and analysis.

Spear Bio CTO and co-founder, Feng Xuan, explains: "Conventional cell-based methods for SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody measurement have poor lab-to-lab consistency. NAB-Sure™ SARS-CoV-2 Assay is the first cell-free NAb assay with superior sensitivity and precision. This performance combined with simplified workflows is an opportunity to standardize neutralizing antibody measurements, which is essential for the vaccine validation needed at this stage of the pandemic."

NAb assays are useful for understanding individual and population immunity against SARS-CoV-2. Study of the antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 provides invaluable data for clinical trials and the development of vaccines to fight the spread of the virus. NAb assays are required components of the clinical trials that identify the effectiveness of a new vaccine against a virus or its compatibility with existing drugs and treatment. The NAB Sure™ SARS-CoV-2 Assay is now available for sale in the USA for research use only.

About Spear Bio

Spear Bio (www.spear.bio), founded in 2021 by former Harvard researchers Feng Xuan and Peng Yin, is headquartered in Woburn, MA. The company is devoted to the next generation of ultrasensitive immunoassay technology and collaborates closely with academic researchers, clinicians, and industry to develop more ultrasensitive detection methods and more versatile assay approaches to support non-invasive sample collection methods and cutting-edge laboratory diagnostics.

SOURCE Spear Bio

For further information: Oliver Tassinari, Sr. Director of Business Development, [email protected]