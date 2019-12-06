SpeakEasy Closes $1.3 Million Private Placement

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at a price of $0.80 for a period of 12 months from closing.

In connection with the completion of the Private Placement, the Company paid cash finders fees of $59,950 and issued 153,125 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.80 per share for a period of 12 months following closing.

The securities issued by the Company under the Private Placement are subject to restrictions on resale in accordance with applicable securities laws. These restrictions will expire on April 7, 2020. The Private Placement is subject to final acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

About SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd.:

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. holds a cultivation, processing and sales licence issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Regulations. SpeakEasy owns 290 acres of land in Rock Creek, British Columbia, and leverages three generations of farming experience in B.C. as well as its favourable location to grow and process high-quality cannabis products at low cost. SpeakEasy cultivates small batch, high quality craft cannabis in its 10,000 square foot indoor facility and has recently completed the development of its 60-acre outdoor field. The Company's intention, upon receipt of the amendment to its current licence to include the outdoor cultivation area, is to produce approximately 70,000kg of outdoor, sun grown cannabis in 2020.

