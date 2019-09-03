SpeakEasy Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (CSE: EASY) (Frankfurt: 39H) (the "Company" or "SpeakEasy") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Company anticipates that there will be insider participation in the Offering. The issuance of those Units to insiders will be considered related party transactions within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of any insider participation.

It is anticipated that the proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire an additional Common Share at a price of $0.80 for a period of 12 months from the closing of the Offering. The Units will be made available by way of prospectus exemptions in Canada, and in such other jurisdictions as the Company may determine and where the Units can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about September 30, 2019 and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd.:

SpeakEasy is a late stage applicant under the Cannabis Regulations that is seeking to leverage three generations of farming experience in B.C. to produce high quality, small batch cannabis products at a large scale once it obtains a license to do so. The Company currently owns 290 acres of land in Rock Creek, British Columbia. The Company's 10,000 square foot indoor facility will allow for the growth, production, and cultivation of small batch cannabis if and when the Company obtains a license from Health Canada. Construction is well underway on the 80,000 square foot indoor grow, extraction facility and the 60 acre outdoor field.

For further information: Bin Huang, CEO, Bin@speakeasygrowers.com, [1-778-668-4339]