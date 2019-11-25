SpeakEasy Announces its Submission for an Amendment to its Licence to Include its 60-Acre Field for Outdoor Cultivation

SpeakEasy has completed the preparation of its 2.6M sq. ft (60 acres) field, which will enable the production of approximately 70,000kg of cannabis in 2020. Additionally, the Company intends to develop an additional 2.6M sq. ft facility, increasing its production capacity to approximately 150,000kg and positioning the Company to be one of Canada's largest cannabis producers of extremely low-cost products.

The cost of construction for the outdoor 60-acre field is significantly less than that of industry average greenhouses on a per square foot basis. Moreover, SpeakEasy, located in Rock Creek, BC, is part of the renowned Golden Mile in the Okanagan, with the ideal climate for growing cannabis. The long summer and dry harvest season aides in SpeakEasy's ability to cultivate outdoor product that is expected to be among lowest cost in the industry. "The large-scale outdoor cultivation, along with SpeakEasy's high-quality craft cannabis offerings, positions us to have a dramatic impact on the cannabis sector as a whole, bringing real farming practices to the industry," said Marc Geen, founder of SpeakEasy. "Profitably has always been our focus and we, as a Company, feel confident in our ability to succeed," Geen further states.

About SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd.:

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. holds a cultivation, processing and sales licence issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Regulations. SpeakEasy owns 290 acres of land in Rock Creek, British Columbia, and leverages three generations of farming experience in B.C. as well as its favourable location to grow and process high-quality cannabis products at low cost. SpeakEasy cultivates small batch, high quality craft cannabis in its 10,000 square foot indoor facility and has recently completed the development of its 60-acre outdoor field. The Company's intention, upon receipt of the amendment to its current licence to include the outdoor cultivation area, is to produce approximately 70,000kg of outdoor, sun grown cannabis in 2020.

For more information about SpeakEasy, visit speakeasygrowers.com.

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause SpeakEasy's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements concerning SpeakEasy's intent to submit an evidence package and amend its licences to allow outdoor cultivation, its intent to develop an additional 2.6M sq. ft. facility, its intent to produce and sell high quality craft cannabis, its expected production output, its anticipated use of its facilities, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Although SpeakEasy believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada and generally; the demand for cannabis and cannabis related products, the ability of SpeakEasy to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of SpeakEasy to obtain and retain all applicable licences under the Cannabis Act and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd.

For further information: Media Contacts: Russell Cafferty, russell@ninepointagency.com, 778-939-3545, Malania Dela Cruz, malania@ninepointagency.com, 604-779-3405