SpeakEasy Announces it is Now Registered and Licenced to Sell in the Province of Saskatchewan

ROCK CREEK, BC, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (CSE: EASY) (Frankfurt: 39H) (the "Company" or "SpeakEasy") a holder of a federal licence to cultivate, process and sell cannabis under the Cannabis Act announces it has achieved its registration and licence to distribute product in Saskatchewan. First purchase orders have been received and SpeakEasy will begin shipping under is brand "B.C. Batts" in early April.

Founder Marc Geen, "And we're off, the first product grown, processed, packaged and sold under our own brand will be on the shelves in Saskatchewan this April, whereby we will have products proudly marketed through The Weed Pool Cannabis Co-operative. Another huge milestone achieved this year in a year that will expect to see many. Saskatchewan is a perfect province to launch for several reasons, the amazing people at Sask Depot being one of the major ones. Working with Sask Depot and the Weed Pool Cannabis Co-operative has been fantastic, their knowledge of the industry is impressive and they have helped us transition into sales seamlessly. Saskatchewan is the first province SpeakEasy will move into, with the next two provinces expected to follow within the next 30 to 60 days."

SpeakEasy intends to enter the market in direct competition with the lowest priced per gram Pre-Roll in Saskatchewan

SpeakEasy has achieved a sales licence to distribute into the province of Saskatchewan and will begin shipments early April. Pre-Rolls and flower from our outdoor fields will be the first products SpeakEasy enters into the market, in direct competition with the lowest priced per gram Pre-Roll in Saskatchewan to be sent to market. Saskatchewan is a very competitive maturing market that has high-quality and low-price demands. SpeakEasy will be entering the market with what we believe to be a very high-quality product and directly competing with the lowest-price per-gram Pre-Rolls available on the market.

Direct to market

Due to the recent amendment to its sales licence, SpeakEasy is now licenced and built-out with its own supply and able to ship finished products directly to market, handling each and every step from seed to sale. Handling all steps in-house reduces cost and allows entry into Saskatchewan and other provinces with a low-cost model, enabling SpeakEasy's goal of becoming a price disruptor in every market it enters possible. Having low-cost input material, combined with cost-effective, in-house processing and packaging, it is projected, based on current industry prices, to enable SpeakEasy to be one of, if not the lowest-cost producer in Canada. Having the quality of material SpeakEasy has currently in its inventory, allows the Company to create any value-added product currently on the market at a quality level it believes is among the highest and at a price point that will be among the lowest, based on cost of goods models.

Marc Geen further states, "Having the positive, enthusiastic feedback we have received from our flower being sold in BC and Alberta so far, is very encouraging and I look forward to much more of the same in the future. Getting the SpeakEasy name out on the market is a massive step for us and the importance of it can- not be over-stated.

Based on our production estimates and current stock, SpeakEasy has the size and volume of product necessary to distribute nationally, we believe we have the quality and diversity of products needed to create a strong following. The authentic connection to the legacy market and geneses story has created true fans of the SpeakEasy brand, our goal is to become a recognized national brand in Canada and I believe we have all the pieces we need to do it."

About SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd.

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. holds a cultivation, processing and sales licence issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. SpeakEasy owns 290 acres of land in Rock Creek, British Columbia, and leverages five generations of farming experience in B.C. as well as its favourable location to grow and process high-quality cannabis products at low cost. SpeakEasy cultivates small batch, high quality craft cannabis at scale in a portion of its 63,200 square foot indoor cannabis complex and has completed its harvest of its 60-acre outdoor field. Total yearly production of cannabis flower and biomass is projected to be in excess of 70,000 kilograms per year once in full production.

