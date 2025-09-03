SPC Nickel Appoints Mark Goodman to Board of Directors

SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - SPC Nickel Corp. (TSXV: SPC) ("SPC Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Goodman to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Goodman brings extensive experience in the mining and capital markets sectors, with a strong background in corporate development, finance, and strategic growth. Mark's prior roles include serving as President of Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A), a public Canadian independent holding company and SPC Nickel's largest shareholder, from 2017 to 2019. His appointment further strengthens the Company's Board as SPC Nickel continues to advance its of copper-nickel-PGM projects in Nunavut and Sudbury, Ontario.

Mark Goodman commented, "I am excited to join the SPC Nickel Board at such a pivotal stage in the Company's growth. The Company's assets, experienced management team, and clear vision present a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to working with the Board to help unlock the full potential of the Muskox Project in Nunavut and the Lockerby East Property in Sudbury for the benefit of shareholders."

The Company also announces that Mr. Alistair Ross has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Ross will remain involved in the Company in an advisory capacity. The Company extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Ross for his valuable contributions, leadership, and guidance during his tenure.

"On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank Alistair for his dedication and support of SPC Nickel during an important period of growth for the Company," said Scott McLean, Chairman of SPC Nickel. "We are excited to welcome Mark to the Board. His industry expertise and proven track record in building value for shareholders will be a tremendous asset as we move forward with our exploration and development strategy."

SPC Nickel also announces that it has granted a total of 2,350,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company to certain officers and employees pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Plan"). Such options are exercisable into common shares of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.05 per share, for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. Additionally, 1,200,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 500,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") were granted to certain officers, directors and consultants pursuant to the Plan. The RSUs vest in three equal annual instalments commencing on the first anniversary of the RSU grant date. The DSUs will not vest until such time as the recipient ceases to be a Director or Consultant of the Company, provided that such date is not within 12 months of the DSU grant date.

Mr. Goodman's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About SPC Nickel Corp.

SPC Nickel is a Canadian public corporation focused on exploring for high-grade polymetallic Cu-Ni-PGM mineralization in Nunavut and within the world-class Sudbury Mining Camp. SPC Nickel is currently exploring its unique district-scale polymetallic Muskox Project in Nunavut where the team is conducting a field program during the summer of 2025. The Company is also advancing its 100%-owned exploration project Lockerby East located in the heart of the historic Sudbury Mining Camp, which includes the West Graham Resource and the LKE Resource. SPC Nickel is committed to advancing high-potential polymetallic projects in Tier-1 jurisdictions across Canada with an emphasis on Nunavut and Sudbury.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding estimated capital and operating costs, expected production timeline, benefits of updated development plans, foreign exchange assumptions and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of SPC Nickel. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, SPC Nickel expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE SPC Nickel Corp.

Further information is available at www.spcnickel.com and/or by contacting: Grant Mourre P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer, SPC Nickel Corp., Tel: (705) 669-1777, Email: [email protected]