SPARTAN DELTA CORP. REPORTS VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX: SDE) is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented for approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 24, 2024, were duly passed. A total of 100,766,035 common shares, representing approximately 58.18% of Spartan's 173,201,341 issued and outstanding common shares, were represented at the Meeting.

The following individuals, being the six nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated April 19, 2024, were elected as directors of Spartan to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with Spartan's articles or by-laws. Results of the votes are as follows.



Votes For Votes Withheld Director # % # % Fotis Kalantzis 93,227,902 99.89 % 98,516 0.11 % Richard F. McHardy 91,929,292 98.50 % 1,397,126 1.50 % Donald Archibald 92,575,760 99.20 % 750,658 0.80 % Reginald J. Greenslade 93,223,014 99.89 % 103,404 0.11 % Kevin Overstrom 89,588,334 95.99 % 3,738,084 4.01 % Tamara MacDonald 83,964,848 89.97 % 9,361,570 10.03 %

A full report on the voting results is available under Spartan's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Spartan is committed to creating value for its shareholders, focused on sustainability both in operations and financial performance. The Company's ESG-focused culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin and the Duvernay. Spartan will continue to focus on the execution of the Company's organic drilling program in the Deep Basin, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner to the environment and communities it operates in. The Company is well positioned to continue pursuing growth in the Deep Basin, participate in the consolidation of the Deep Basin fairway, and continue advancing its Duvernay strategy by leveraging Spartan's balance sheet and Free Funds Flow.

