SPARTAN DELTA CORP. REPORTS VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX: SDE) is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented for approval at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders ("Shareholders") held on May 8, 2026 (the "Meeting"), were duly passed. A total of 131,984,406 common shares, representing approximately 65.19% of Spartan's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented at the Meeting.

The following individuals, being the six nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated March 24, 2026, were elected as directors of Spartan to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with Spartan's articles or by-laws. Results of the votes are as follows.



Votes For Votes Withheld Director # % # % Fotis Kalantzis 122,135,259 99.83 % 202,263 0.17 % Richard McHardy 94,457,069 77.21 % 27,880,453 22.79 % Donald Archibald 119,467,825 97.65 % 2,869,697 2.35 % Reginald Greenslade 102,349,135 83.66 % 19,988,387 16.34 % Kevin Overstrom 118,412,490 96.79 % 3,925,032 3.21 % Tamara MacDonald 107,334,033 87.74 % 15,003,489 12.26 %

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company's Report of Voting Results dated May 15, 2026, which is available under Spartan's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT SPARTAN DELTA CORP.

Spartan Delta Corp. is a Calgary-based oil and gas company focused on delivering sustainable oil-weighted production growth. The Company has established one of the largest acreage positions in the Duvernay and operates a substantial Deep Basin asset, providing multi-decade inventory depth across its portfolio of assets. Spartan's Duvernay asset represents a scalable light-oil growth platform, while the Deep Basin provides stable free funds flow and liquids-rich natural gas development optionality. The Company is committed to operational excellence, capital discipline, and responsible development in relation to the environment and communities in which it operates.

SOURCE Spartan Delta Corp.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Fotis Kalantzis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Spartan Delta Corp., 1400, 350 - 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3N9, Email: [email protected], www.spartandeltacorp.com