SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ANNOUNCES $1.7 BILLION MONTNEY ASSET SALE, DISTRIBUTION OF PROCEEDS TO SHAREHOLDERS, CREATION OF A NEW GROWTH-ORIENTED PURE-PLAY MONTNEY COMPANY AND TRANSITION OF SPARTAN DELTA TO A DEEP BASIN FOCUSED CORPORATION

CALGARY, AB, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX: SDE) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point") which provides for the sale of the Company's Gold Creek and Karr Montney assets (the "Assets") for cash consideration of $1.7 billion, subject to customary adjustments as provided for in the Agreement (the "Asset Sale").

Spartan will transfer 4,000 BOE/d1 of production in the Pouce Coupe and Simonette areas of north-west Alberta, 500 BOE/d2 of legacy north-east British Columbia production and 55,769 net undeveloped acres in the Flatrock area of north-east British Columbia (the "Logan Assets") to "Logan Energy Corp." ("Logan"), a newly-formed subsidiary of Spartan, which will be led by Richard (Rick) McHardy, as President and Chief Executive Officer, Brendan Paton, as Chief Operating Officer, and certain other members of Spartan's existing executive team (the "Spin-Out"). The Board of Directors of Logan will include certain members of Spartan's existing Board of Directors (the "Spartan Board"). It is anticipated that one or more additional independent board members will be announced in conjunction with the closing.

Spartan will retain and continue to develop its prolific liquids-rich, sustainable production Deep Basin assets, with a focus on returning Free Funds Flow to Spartan Shareholders. The Company will continue to be led by Fotis Kalantzis, as President and Chief Executive Officer, and certain members of the executive team of Spartan. The composition of the Spartan Board will remain unchanged. Spartan intends to return a portion of its Free Funds Flow to Spartan Shareholders through periodic special dividends, while maintaining a strong financial position targeting a leverage ratio of approximately 0.5x debt to cash flow.

"I am pleased to announce the successful conclusion of our strategic repositioning process with our core Montney development asset sale, the creation of a new growth-focused Montney junior company and the retention of our sustainable Free Funds Flow and dividend generating assets in the Deep Basin. We believe this outcome demonstrates the tremendous success and value creation this team has created since our initial recapitalization transaction in December 2019 and the total issuance of $537 million of equity at an average cost of $3.16 per share. I would like to thank our shareholders, our talented employees, our Board, our stakeholders, and other supporters who helped cultivate this successful outcome," commented Fotis Kalantzis, President & CEO of Spartan.

Spartan will distribute the proceeds of the Asset Sale, the Logan Shares and the Transaction Warrants (each as defined below) as a return of capital and special dividend to its eligible shareholders ("Spartan Shareholders").

Spartan Shareholders will receive:

$9.50 (the "Sale Dividend") per common share of Spartan (each, a "Spartan Share");

1.0 common share of Logan (each, a "Logan Share") per Spartan Share. The Company has applied to list the Logan Shares on the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"); and

1.0 Logan Share purchase warrant (each, a "Transaction Warrant") per Spartan Share. Each Transaction Warrant is non-transferrable and will entitle the holder to acquire one Logan Share at an exercise price equal to Logan's defined net asset value of $0.35 per Logan Share at any time on or before the close of business on July 17, 2023 (the "Distribution" and, collectively with the Asset Sale and the Spin-Out, the "Transaction").

a) Refer to "Share Capital" section of this press release.

In addition, Spartan intends to pay an additional special dividend of $0.10 per Spartan Share to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023, payable on July 17, 2023.

Eligible Spartan Shareholders will receive the Sale Dividend, the Logan Shares and the Transaction Warrants partly as a return of capital and special dividend. See "Meeting and Distribution Details" for guidance and instructions with respect to eligibility to receive the Distribution. Further details regarding the Distribution will be included in an information circular (the "Circular") to be filed on SEDAR in connection with an upcoming annual general and special meeting of Spartan Shareholders to be held on May 16, 2023 (the "Meeting").

STRATEGIC RATIONALE

Spartan's successful capital allocation has resulted in significant growth in oil and gas production, reserves and cash flow since the recapitalization in 2019. The Spartan Board and management continuously review options available to the Company to ensure that shareholder value is being maximized. On November 30, 2022, the Spartan Board commenced a formal process to evaluate strategic repositioning alternatives in an effort to enhance shareholder value. The Transaction is a culmination of that process and over three years of exploration, development and acquisitions, pursuant to which the Company achieved growth from approximately 2503 BOE/d to current production of approximately 80,0004 BOE/d.

The Spartan Board and management team view the Transaction as advantageous for Spartan Shareholders. Given Spartan's tremendous success in growing its assets, the management team is confident that it will be able to deliver continued value to the Spartan Shareholders through appreciation in their equity interest in Spartan and Logan.

Cash Distribution . Spartan will realize an immediate and substantial Sale Dividend of $9.50 per share.





Spartan will realize an immediate and substantial Sale Dividend of per share. Spartan Ownership . Spartan Shareholders will participate in the continued development of the Company's Deep Basin assets, opportunistic strategic acquisitions, and the declaration of periodic special dividends from Spartan's Free Funds Flow.





. Spartan Shareholders will participate in the continued development of the Company's Deep Basin assets, opportunistic strategic acquisitions, and the declaration of periodic special dividends from Spartan's Free Funds Flow. Logan Ownership. Through ownership of the Logan Shares and the Transaction Warrants (if exercised), significant value is accelerated for shareholders through the growth and future potential of the opportunity rich Logan Assets.

National Bank Financial Inc. ("NBF") has acted as exclusive financial advisor to Spartan in connection with the Asset Sale. NBF and Scotia Capital Inc. ("Scotia") have acted as co-financial advisors to Spartan in conjunction with the creation of Logan.

NBF has provided the Spartan Board a fairness opinion that, as at the date of the Agreement, the consideration to be received by Spartan pursuant to the Asset Sale is fair, from a financial point of view to Spartan. Separately, NBF has provided the Spartan Board a fairness opinion that, as at the date of the Agreement, the Logan Shares and Transaction Warrants to be received by Spartan Shareholders pursuant to the Distribution is fair, from a financial point of view to the Spartan Shareholders, other than the Insider Shareholders (as defined below).

Based on the fairness opinions received from NBF and discussions with its financial and legal advisors, among other considerations, the Spartan Board has unanimously determined that the Transaction and the entering into of the Agreement are in the best interests of Spartan Shareholders.

ASSET SALE

Spartan entered into the Agreement with Crescent Point in respect of the sale of the Assets for cash consideration of approximately $1.7 billion prior to adjustments. The effective date of the Asset Sale is May 1, 2023, and closing is expected to occur on May 10, 2023, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Spartan believes the Asset Sale is a compelling acceleration of value to the Spartan Shareholder for the more mature portion of its Montney assets. The Assets to be sold to Crescent Point include:

377 (362 net) sections of Montney land in Gold Creek East, Gold Creek West and Karr;





Estimated sales volumes of approximately 33,198 BOE/d 5 (56% liquids) for the two month period ended February 28, 2023 ;





(56% liquids) for the two month period ended ; Reserves as at December 31, 2022 based on the evaluation by Spartans independent reserves evaluator, McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (" McDaniel ") with year-end pricing (2023 pricing of US$ 80.33 /bbl WTI and CA$ 4.01/GJ AECO) (see Reserves Disclosure);

based on the evaluation by Spartans independent reserves evaluator, McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (" ") with year-end pricing (2023 pricing of /bbl WTI and CA$ 4.01/GJ AECO) (see Reserves Disclosure);

Total proved reserves of 151 MMboe 6 with a BTax NPV10 of $1.6 billion ; and

with a BTax NPV10 of ; and

Total proved plus probable reserves of 294 MMboe7 with a BTax NPV10 of $2.9 billion ; and

The Assets also include facilities and gathering systems related to the oil and gas properties being sold.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Crescent Point will provide Spartan with a $68.0 million non-refundable deposit, except for certain instances as specified in the Agreement. The Agreement contains customary representations and warranties of each party and interim operational covenants by Spartan.

A copy of the Agreement will be filed on Spartan's SEDAR profile and will be available for viewing at www.sedar.com.

LOGAN AND LOGAN FINANCING

The management team has been fundamental to Spartan's growth since inception by leading Spartan's efforts in the exploitation and acquisition of its high quality oil and gas assets and will be a key component of Logan's future success. The Transaction allows the Logan management team to immediately apply its expertise at creating value in a growth-oriented, pure-play Montney company. Logan will be well-capitalized with $104.1 million in cash (assuming the Logan Financing (as defined below) is fully-subscribed and the Transaction Warrants are fully exercised), no debt, significant management ownership and a premium focused portfolio of assets.

The primary assets to be transferred to Logan consist of 193,000 net acres of high working interest 95% Montney Crown land across three properties (Simonette, Pouce Coupe and Flatrock). Logan will have approximately 4,500 BOE/d8 of long life, balanced oil and gas production and 15.59 MMboe of TPP reserves as evaluated by McDaniel prepared on March 14, 2023, effective March 1, 2023 (the "McDaniel Logan Report"). The evaluation of Logan's properties was prepared in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the most recent publication of the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH") and National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101").

Contemporaneous with the completion of the Distribution, Logan will complete a non-brokered private placement of securities of Logan at an issuance price equal to the net asset value per Logan Share of the Logan Assets to raise up to $43.5 million (the "Logan Financing"). Pursuant to the Logan Financing, Logan will offer up to a maximum of approximately 60.0 million Logan Shares and 64.3 million units (the "Units") of Logan at a price of $0.35 per Logan Shares or Unit, as applicable. Units will be issued to subscribers that are members of the board and management team of Logan, together with certain additional subscribers identified by such persons (the "Insider Shareholders"). Logan Shares will be issued to all other subscribers.

Each Unit issued pursuant to the Logan Financing will be comprised of one Logan Share and one Logan Share purchase warrant (each, a "Financing Warrant"). Each Financing Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.35 (the "Exercise Price") for a period of five years. The Warrants will vest and become exercisable as to one-third upon the 10-day weighted average trading price of the Common Shares (the "Market Price") equaling or exceeding $0.70, an additional one-third upon the Market Price equaling or exceeding $0.7875 and a final one-third upon the Market Price equaling or exceeding $0.875. Completion of the Logan Financing is subject to certain approvals, including TSXV approval and disinterested approval of Spartan Shareholders.

The Logan net asset value has been determined to be $0.35 per Logan Share, calculated as follows:

TPP reserves(1) $54.9 million Undeveloped land(2) $5.7 million Total Logan net asset value $60.6 million Total outstanding Logan Shares(3)(4) 173.1 million Net asset value per share $0.35



Notes

1. Representing the NPV of TPP reserves discounted at 10% before-tax attributed to the Logan Assets as evaluated in the McDaniel Logan Report. 2. Representing the undeveloped land value attributed to the undeveloped acreage in the Flatrock area as evaluated by Seaton‐Jordan & Associates Ltd. as of December 31, 2022. 3. Assuming 173.1 million Spartan Shares issued and outstanding as of the date of the Distribution, for which one Logan Share will be issued in respect of each Spartan Share. Refer to "Share Capital" section of this press release. 4. Prior to giving effect to the completion of the Logan Financing or the exercise of the Transaction Warrants.





The Transaction Warrants and the Logan Shares issuable upon exercise thereof have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities law of any state of the United States, and the Transaction Warrants may not be exercised within the United States or by or on behalf of any person in the United States unless the Logan Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Transaction Warrants are registered under the U.S. Securities Act and the securities laws of all applicable states of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Further details regarding Logan and the Logan Financing will be included in the Circular. The price and corresponding defined net asset value are subject to final approval of the TSXV, of which there is no assurance.

POST-TRANSACTION STRATEGY

The Transaction is a transformational event for Spartan and is consistent with Spartan's track record of early stage resource capture and delineation followed by strategic and creative value realization.

Post-closing, Spartan will continue to be led by Fotis Kalantzis, as President and Chief Executive Officer, and will include certain members of the current executive team of Spartan. The composition of the Spartan Board will remain unchanged.

Following the Transaction, Spartan will have approximately 40,00010 BOE/d of liquids rich production (29% Liquids). The Company will retain a dominant infrastructure footprint in central Alberta, including operatorship of the O'Chiese Nees-Ohpawganu'ck deep cut gas plant and will have approximately 65% of its 2023 gas production hedged at an average of C$4.45/GJ.

The Company plans to begin paying a periodic special dividend based on Free Funds Flow, while also maintaining a solid financial position with a target leverage ratio of approximately 0.5x debt to cash flow.

MEETING AND DISTRIBUTION DETAILS

At the Meeting on May 16, 2023, Spartan Shareholders will be asked to consider, among other things, a special resolution authorizing the Company to reduce the stated capital account maintained in respect of the Spartan Shares by $579.9 million, which is the current aggregate stated capital of the Spartan Shares.

Pursuant to the Distribution, the Company will distribute $519.3 million in cash and $60.6 million in Logan Shares and the Transaction Warrants as a return of capital to eligible Spartan Shareholders.

The balance of the Distribution will be distributed to eligible Spartan Shareholders as a dividend.

For Canadian income tax purposes, the special dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" and the balance of the Distribution will be treated as a return of capital by way of a reduction in the stated capital of the Spartan Shares.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE CASH TO BE PAID AS PART OF THE RETURN OF CAPITAL AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND AND THE LOGAN SHARES AND TRANSACTION WARRANTS TO BE DISTRIBUTED PURSUANT TO THE DISTRIBUTION WILL NOT BE AUTOMATICALLY PAID AND ISSUED TO SHAREHOLDERS. REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AND FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARIES, ON BEHALF OF THEIR UNDERLYING CLIENTS, WILL BE REQUIRED TO CONFIRM ELIGIBILITY TO RECEIVE THE DISTRIBUTION. IN ORDER TO BE ELIGIBLE, REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AND FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARIES, ON BEHALF OF THEIR UNDERLYING CLIENTS, WILL BE REQUIRED TO CONFIRM THAT NONE OF THE SHAREHOLDER, ITS ULTIMATE BENEFICIAL OWNER(S) OR ANY PERSON(S) THAT DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY CONTROLS THE SHAREHOLDER THROUGH THE OWNERSHIP OF EQUITY INTERESTS ARE IGOR MAKAROV, ARETI ENERGY S.A. (SWITZERLAND), ARETI ENERGY SPV, LLC (US) OR ARETI ENERGY LIMITED.

Registered Shareholders Procedure

You are a registered shareholder if you own Spartan Shares in your own name and either have a share certificate or direct registration statement that shows your ownership. Registered shareholders need to follow the procedure outlined below, otherwise you will not receive the Distribution.

A letter of transmittal and confirmation of eligibility form (the "Registered Eligibility Form") will be provided to registered Spartan Shareholders on May 16, 2023, which must be completed, signed and returned to Kingsdale Advisors (the "Information Agent") on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Mountain time) on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 (the "Eligibility Deadline"). Registered shareholders that are corporations, partnerships or trusts, or where a person is acting in a power or attorney or executor capacity, will also need to send evidence of their capacity to confirm eligibility on behalf of the registered shareholder. The cash portion of the Distribution will be paid by cheque and the Logan Shares and Transaction Warrants will be issued only to registered shareholders that have submitted a Registered Eligibility Form. Registered shareholders that wish to have their cheque and securities sent to an address other than the registered address will also be required to obtain a signature guarantee from a Canadian Financial Institution.

If you have any questions or need assistance in completing the Registered Eligibility Form, please contact the Information Agent, Kingsdale Advisors, toll free at 1-888-327-0819 or by email at [email protected].

Financial Intermediary Procedure

You are a beneficial shareholder if you own Spartan Shares through a financial intermediary such as a bank, broker or trust company (a "Financial Intermediary"). Beneficial shareholders will not be required to take action individually in order to receive the Distribution. Your Financial Intermediary will be required to confirm eligibility to receive the Distribution on your behalf. If you have any questions regarding your eligibility status, you should contact your Financial Intermediary.

Financial Intermediaries will be required to complete a letter of transmittal and confirmation of eligibility form (the "Beneficial Eligibility Form") for each of their CDS Participant positions and return it to the Information Agent as outlined on the Beneficial Eligibility Form on or prior to the Eligibility Deadline. Financial Intermediaries will receive an electronic copy of the Beneficial Eligibility Form from the Information Agent on May 16, 2023. Any Financial Intermediary that does not receive the Beneficial Eligibility Form should immediately contact the Information Agent for assistance. Financial Intermediaries are instructed to note the eligibility definition included within the Beneficial Eligibility Form and to confirm compliance with the definition on its own behalf and on behalf of its underlying clients. Where a Financial Intermediary's client is itself an Intermediary (an "Intermediary Client") holding on behalf of beneficial shareholders, the Financial Intermediary must seek confirmation of eligibility from any such Intermediary Client, and for clarity cannot attest on behalf of such Intermediary Client. The Beneficial Eligibility Form requires separate confirmation of the aggregate number of Spartan Shares held that are eligible to receive the Distribution and the aggregate number of Spartan Shares that are ineligible to receive the Distribution. Any client or Intermediary Client position that has not been positively confirmed as either eligible or ineligible must not be attested for under either category and will be defaulted to a "No Attestation" status. Only Spartan Shares under the eligible category will receive the Distribution.

In addition to completing the Beneficial Eligibility Form, Financial Intermediaries are required to complete a signature and medallion guarantee section and return the Beneficial Eligibility Form, all as further explained in the form, on or prior to the Eligibility Deadline.

Financial Intermediaries will receive the Distribution entitlement for eligible shareholders by wire payment and CDS deposit, unless they direct the Information Agent to issue a cheque and DRS advice in accordance with the Beneficial Eligibility Form.

Financial Intermediaries that have questions about completing the Beneficial Eligibility Form should contact the Information Agent, Kingsdale Advisors, toll free at 1-888-327-0819 or by email at [email protected].

ABOUT SPARTAN DELTA CORP.

Spartan is committed to creating value for its shareholders, focused on sustainability both in operations and financial performance. The Company's ESG-focused culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin. Following completion of the Transaction, Spartan will continue to focus on the execution of the Company's organic drilling program in the Deep Basin, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner to the environment and communities it operates in. The Company is well positioned to continue pursuing immediate production optimization, future growth with organic drilling, opportunistic acquisitions and the delivery of Free Funds Flow and periodic special dividends to shareholders.

Spartan's corporate presentation as of March 28, 2023 can be accessed on the Company's website at www.spartandeltacorp.com.

ADVISORS

NBF acted as exclusive financial advisor to Spartan in connection with the Asset Sale.

NBF and Scotia acted as co-financial advisors in connection with the creation of Logan.

Stikeman Elliott LLP is acting as legal counsel to Spartan in connection with the Transaction and will act as legal counsel to Spartan and Logan upon completion of the Transaction.

Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP is acting as legal counsel to Crescent Point in connection with the Asset Sale.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For further information: Fotis Kalantzis, President and Chief Executive Officer; Richard F. McHardy, Executive Chairman; Spartan Delta Corp., 1500, 308 - 4th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0H7, Email: [email protected], www.spartandeltacorp.com