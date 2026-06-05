Spartan Controls opens new facility in Kitimat to support growing industrial and energy sector demand

KITIMAT, BC, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Spartan Controls, a leading provider of industrial automation solutions, is proud to announce the opening of a new facility in Kitimat. The service centre expands Spartan's presence in Northwestern British Columbia to support the region's rapidly growing industrial and energy sector.

Kitimat Service Centre

The new facility strengthens Spartan's ability to deliver local support to customers operating in a region experiencing significant growth driven by major energy and infrastructure developments. This investment reflects Spartan's commitment to providing responsive, on-the-ground expertise and delivering innovative solutions that improve operational performance, safety, and sustainability.

"Spartan Controls has a long history of investing in the communities where our customers operate, creating local jobs and supporting long-term growth," said Jim Parsons, Vice President, Oil & Gas at Spartan Controls. "The opening of our Kitimat facility, our 16th location in Western Canada and fourth in British Columbia, strengthens our ability to support key industries. As a regional hub, this location enables us to better serve customers across Northern BC while continuing to grow our local team as demand increases."

The 5,400 sq. ft. facility is purpose-built to support regional operations and is a TSBC-certified facility for the repair and re-certification of overpressure protection equipment, providing critical services to customers in the region. The Kitimat team consists of locally based field technicians and reliability specialists enabling faster response times and enhanced, on-the-ground customer support.

Kitimat has become a key hub for industrial development on Canada's West Coast, with major energy investments and LNG-related activity driving long-term economic growth. Spartan's expanded presence positions the company to better support these developments and contribute to the region's continued growth.

Spartan Controls will host an open house at the new facility next week, inviting customers, partners, and members of the media to tour the location, meet the team, and learn more about the services available locally.

Open House Details

Date: Tuesday June 9, 2026

Tuesday June 9, 2026 Time: 4:00pm-7:00pm

4:00pm-7:00pm Location: Spartan Controls Service Centre, 165 Third St, Kitimat BC

Media are invited to attend and will have access to:

Facility tours

Leadership interviews

Insights into local services and regional impact

About Spartan Controls

Experience industrial innovation at Spartan Controls, the recognized leading provider of industrial automation products, services and solutions in Western Canada. For over 63 years, Spartan has provided customers with high-performance solutions, industry expertise, lifecycle support, and technical training, delivering value and outcomes our customers want. Our automation solutions are used in all process industries including oil and gas, oil sands, mining, pulp and paper, chemical, power, pipelines, municipal and food & beverage. We are dedicated to empowering the modern world and providing exceptional customer experiences where expertise and collaboration come together.

For more information, please visit www.spartancontrols.com

SOURCE Spartan Controls Ltd

E: [email protected]