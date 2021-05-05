Spartan Controls Ltd. Named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 20th Consecutive Year

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Spartan Controls is pleased to announce it has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the 20th consecutive year. The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

"This award reflects our long history of effective strategy and business planning with a renewed focus on innovation, diversification, industry solutions and digital transformation," said Grant Wilde, President & CEO of Spartan Controls. "We are fortunate as an employee owned company to be very entrepreneurial and adapt to the changing markets we serve, especially during the pandemic."

For the last 13 years, Spartan Controls has been a member of Canada's Best Managed Platinum Club, by retaining its Best Managed designation for over seven consecutive years. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

"To become a Best Managed Platinum Club winner nothing short of remarkable. Their continued adaptability in an era of uncertainty sets the standard for how to overcome new barriers and demonstrate resilience at the highest levels," said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "This year's Platinum Club winners are the Canadian cornerstone for outstanding business in 2021."

Now in its 28th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

About Spartan Controls

Experience industrial innovation at Spartan Controls—the recognized leading provider of industrial automation solutions in Western Canada. For over 55 years, Spartan has provided customers with high performance solutions, industry expertise, lifecycle support, and technical training—delivering value our customers want. Our automation solutions are used in all process industries including oil and gas, oil sands, mining, pulp and paper, power, pipeline, and municipal. We are dedicated to creating a sustainable modern world and providing exceptional customer experiences where expertise and collaboration come together.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

