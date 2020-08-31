Spartan Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

KELOWNA, BC, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Spartan Acquisition Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: VDKA.P) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") raising gross proceeds of $557,700 pursuant to a final long-form amended and restated prospectus dated August 18, 2020 (the "Prospectus"). An aggregate of 2,738,500 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Shares") were subscribed for at a price of $0.20 per Share. The Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and are currently halted pending the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The Corporation expects that the halt will be lifted and that trading will commence on or about August 31, 2020 under the stock symbol VDKA.P.

Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Agent") acted as the lead agent for the Offering. The Agent, together with its sub-agents, received cash commission equal to 10% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and options to purchase an aggregate of up to 10% of the Shares at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of listing of the Shares on the Exchange. The Corporation also paid the Agent a corporate finance fee, as disclosed in the Prospectus.

Upon closing of the Offering, Spartan granted 478,850 incentive stock options to its directors and officers that are exercisable within ten years from the date of the grant at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share. As a result of the closing of its initial public offering, Spartan now has 4,788,500 Shares issued and outstanding (2,050,000 of which are subject to escrow restrictions).

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Corporation to identify and evaluate assets or businesses for acquisition with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under the Exchange's Capital Pool Company program, as disclosed in the Prospectus.

About Spartan

Spartan is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The board of directors of Spartan consists of Charles Blair Wilson, Joe Miller, Eugene Hodgson and Karen Danard. The officer positions of the Corporation are held by Charles Blair Wilson and Kelly Wilson. Except as specifically contemplated in the Exchange policies, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements about Spartan's expectations regarding the completion of the application for listing and the commencement of trading on the Exchange as well as completing a qualifying transaction that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as final listing approval from the Exchange. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to fulfill conditions of listing on the Exchange and inability to obtain required regulatory approvals. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Spartan undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

For further information: Blair Wilson, President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director, Telephone: 250-317-0996, Email: [email protected]