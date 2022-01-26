SPARQ Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Praveen Jain, Chief Executive SPARQ Corp. ("SPARQ" or the "Company") (TSXV:SPRQ) and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

TMX Group welcomes SPARQ Corp. to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:SPRQ)
SPARQ designs and manufactures next-generation microinverters for solar electric applications. The Quad, our proprietary photovoltaic ("PV") inverter solution, optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings.

