Spark Energy Summit 2025: Powering Canada's Future Through Indigenous Leadership

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's energy future is at a turning point, and the Spark Indigenous Energy Summit 2025 is where the next chapter begins.

Taking place November 5–6 at Grey Eagle Resort on Tsuut'ina Nation lands near Calgary, SPARK will gather more than 80 speakers and hundreds of delegates nationwide to explore how reconciliation and innovation are reshaping Canada's energy economy.

With 55 percent of attendees traveling from outside Alberta, SPARK has become a national platform where Indigenous, industry, and policy leaders connect to turn dialogue into action through partnership, equity, and shared prosperity.

A Gathering Ground for Collaboration and Courage

SPARK begins in ceremony--with an Honor Drum Group, blessings from Elders, and words of welcome from Indigenous and industry leaders--reflecting its guiding values of respect, inclusion, and co-creation.

"Canada's energy future depends on the strength of our partnerships," said JP Gladu, Principal of Mokwateh and SPARK Summit Chair. "SPARK brings people together to have courageous, forward-looking conversations about what reconciliation in energy really looks like--and how we make it happen."

Confronting Urgent Questions in Canada's Energy Transition

As politics shift, markets fluctuate, and technology transforms the way we produce and use energy, SPARK 2025 couldn't come at a better time. Key discussions include:

Policy & Regulation – Navigating new legislation through Indigenous and industry lenses.

Economic Partnerships – Lessons from landmark equity deals and Indigenous Loan Guarantee Programs.

Innovation & Renewables – Indigenous-led projects in wind, solar, hydro, bioenergy, and emerging nuclear technologies.

Workforce Transformation – Building Indigenous employment and leadership across the sector.

Youth & Women's Leadership – Inspiring the next generation of Indigenous change-makers.

Turning Dialogue into Action

Over two days of keynotes, fireside chats, and hands-on strategy sessions, delegates will dig into real-world solutions--from critical minerals and hydrogen to energy efficiency, AI, and cybersecurity. Attendees leave not just inspired but connected, with fresh ideas and real plans to push reconciliation and energy security forward.

About the Spark Energy Summit

The Spark Indigenous Energy Summit is Canada's premier forum uniting Indigenous and industry leaders to co-design the nation's clean-energy future. Through dialogue, partnership, and shared innovation, SPARK 2025 fosters the relationships and strategies that will guide Canada toward energy sovereignty and long-term prosperity.

Event Details:

November 5–6, 2025

Grey Eagle Resort & Casino | Tsuut'ina Nation | Calgary, Alberta

Learn more and register at sparkenergysummit.ca

