SpaceX perpetual futures become Binance's No. 2 traded product; Binance captures over 60% market share across CEX and DEX venues

Binance exceeded $5.6 billion in SPCXUSDT trading volume over last 24 hours, with over $9 billion in accumulated trading volume across SpaceX's Pre-IPO and post-public listing

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Binance has captured over 60% market share for SpaceX derivatives trading across centralized and decentralized exchanges, establishing itself as the leading liquidity venue for the product.

SpaceX perpetual futures (SPCXUSDT) are now Binance's second–largest traded product, after Bitcoin perpetuals, reflecting strong global demand for exposure to major public–market events.

Binance also offers SpaceX stock and bStock tokenized securities, giving users greater portfolio diversification and hedging opportunities.

Key highlights

SpaceX perpetual futures became Binance 's No. 2 traded product , reflecting significant global demand for exposure to SpaceX's public market debut.

's , reflecting significant global demand for exposure to SpaceX's public market debut. Binance captured >60% market share across CEX and DEX venues for SpaceX derivatives trading.

captured across CEX and DEX venues for SpaceX derivatives trading. Binance recorded over $5.6 billion in SPCXUSDT trading volume over the last 24 hours, as of June 13, 9:00 AM UTC (Coinglass, CoinMarketCap).

recorded as of June 13, 9:00 AM UTC (Coinglass, CoinMarketCap). Binance leads all CEX and DEX venues in SPCXUSDT Open Interest at $167.22 million (one-sided count).

leads all CEX and DEX venues in (one-sided count). Binance recorded over $9 billion in accumulated SPCXUSDT trading volume across SpaceX's Pre-IPO and post-public listing on Nasdaq.

recorded across SpaceX's Pre-IPO and post-public listing on Nasdaq. Binance successfully transitioned the Pre–IPO Perpetual into a standard TradFi Perpetual following SpaceX's Nasdaq listing, with orderly price discovery anchored to publicly available valuation signals, share-count data, and market expectations.

successfully transitioned the Pre–IPO Perpetual into a standard TradFi Perpetual following SpaceX's Nasdaq listing, with orderly price discovery anchored to publicly available valuation signals, share-count data, and market expectations. After SpaceX disclosed a higher share count in its S-1/A filing, Binance was the only exchange to successfully rebase its SpaceX Pre-IPO Perpetual contract to ensure users were not negatively impacted by dilution.

"SpaceX's public listing was one of the most closely watched market events globally. SpaceX derivatives have become Binance's second–largest traded product, capturing more than 60% market share across CEX and DEX venues, and demonstrating the appeal of our liquidity and product design," said Shunyet Jan, Head of Spot and Derivatives Business at Binance.

"Our range of products -- Pre–IPO futures, standard TradFi futures, stock trading, and tokenized securities -- lets users access opportunities across different market lifecycles. This performance underlines our belief that better accessibility unlocks latent demand."

Binance now offers over 7,000 stocks and ETFs for trading, alongside a broad range of digital assets, moving closer to its vision for a multi-asset financial super app that connects users to global market opportunities.

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