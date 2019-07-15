Space in Africa Closes Investment Round; Expands Staff to Eleven People Across Five African Nations

- News and research company covers the rapidly growing African space economy which has already seen eight nations launch 35 satellites in the last two decades – and 15 satellites in just the last 4 years.

LAGOS, Nigeria, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ -- Space in Africa, the authority on news, data, and market analysis for the African space industry, has successfully completed its seed funding round. While the terms were not disclosed, the funds raised are being used to hire additional reporters and analysts to expand coverage for its subscription news service and specialised industry reports.

"Many people outside Africa are surprised to hear how significant the African space industry has become, and how the development of the industry has become a real priority for many nations and the African Union," says Space in Africa founder, Temidayo Oniosun.

The GDP of the African continent has doubled in the last 10 years to over USD 2.2 trillion. Amidst this economic expansion, Temidayo explains that "the African space market is now worth over USD 7 billion in terms of annually generated revenue, and we project that it is likely to grow by over 40% in the next five years to exceed USD 10 billion by 2024. There are thousands of people employed across the African space industry, and our local technology skills set is growing alongside international partners and home-grown NewSpace startups. African engineers are increasingly collaborating on satellite construction, while local innovators are providing new application solutions across communications, natural resources, and public services."

"We now have reporters in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda, and Tanzania who travel around the continent to cover all aspects of the market. We typically publish six to eight stories daily, and we just launched our Opportunities platform that lets you in on a wide range of new projects, open jobs, fellowships, and other prospects for gaining business and expertise. We want to be your first and best source for all information pertaining to the African space industry," he added.

The investment round was led by AC Ventures, the venture capital firm led by Adam B. Cohen, who has previously built and sold other research and news companies. Cohen said, "I am proud to partner with Temidayo in evangelising the benefits of space applications to solve practical problems and create exciting business opportunities for Africans. As the cost of launch falls and satellites shrink, the most valuable resources now in the NewSpace arena are imagination and passion. Space is for everyone."

About Space in Africa:

Space in Africa is based in Lagos, Nigeria. The company provides daily news and data analysis relating to the African space industry, and also offers proprietary research and consulting services. The company was founded by Temidayo Oniosun, who has been recognised as one of the World 24 Under 24 Leaders and Innovators in SPACE and STEAM by The Mars Generation, and is one of the recipients of the 35 Under 35 Space Industry Recognition Award by the International Institute of Space Commerce.

Space in Africa was one of the finalists in the NewSpace Business Plan Competition at the New Worlds Conference in Austin, Texas. For additional information on Space in Africa, see www.africanews.space .

About AC Ventures:

AC Ventures is an investment firm led by Adam B. Cohen. The firm invests in early-stage companies involved in the space industry and its enabling technologies. AC Ventures is the trade name of AC Ventures of Florida, LLC.

Cohen previously founded Covenant Review and Fulcrum Financial Data, which were acquired by Fitch Group, a unit of Hearst, in July 2018. Cohen is a serial entrepreneur and has also previously practised as a lawyer, investment banker, and space and defence consultant. For additional information on AC Ventures, see www.acventuresfunds.com.

CONTACT: Deana Dor, 1-646-449-9614, deana@jgoldsteinpr.com

SOURCE Space in Africa

Related Links

https://africanews.space

