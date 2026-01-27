PowerBank CEO Responds to Elon Musk's Davos Remarks on AI Power Demands; Highlights Company's Role in Space-Based Solar Infrastructure

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) ("PowerBank" or the "Company"), a North American renewable energy company focused on solar energy infrastructure and battery energy storage systems (BESS), with an intention to move into advanced data center solutions including spaced-based solar powered AI infrastructure, today comments on recent remarks at The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, highlighting the critical intersection of renewable energy and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

During his address at Davos, Musk emphasized that "I think the limiting factor for AI deployment is fundamentally electrical power." This observation resonates deeply with PowerBank's strategic focus on solar energy production and intention to move into space-based computing infrastructure through its collaboration with Smartlink AI ("Orbit AI").

Musk further outlined an ambitious vision for space-based solar power, stating: "It's really all about the sun. So that's why, one of the things that we're doing with SpaceX, within a few years, is launching solar powered AI satellites. Because space is really the source of immense power, and then you don't need to take up any room on earth, there's so much room in space, and you can scale to ultimately hundreds of terawatts per year." His remarks validate the fundamental premise of PowerBank's collaboration with Orbit AI: that solar-powered orbital infrastructure represents the next frontier in AI computing.

Dr. Richard Lu, CEO of PowerBank Corporation, responded to these comments: "Elon Musk's remarks at Davos confirm what we've been working toward through our collaboration with Orbit AI--that the future of AI computing lies beyond Earth's constraints. PowerBank's expertise in terrestrial solar operations positions it to collaborate with Orbit AI on solar and thermal energy management support for space-based initiatives. This isn't theoretical--the Orbit AI satellite is already operational, producing solar power and running AI compute in space. PowerBank intends to collaborate with Orbit AI on future missions."

Musk also announced aggressive production targets for terrestrial solar manufacturing: "SpaceX and Tesla, we're building up large scale solar. So the SpaceX and Tesla teams, both separately, are working to build to 100 GW a year of solar power in the US. Of manufactured solar power. That will probably take us, I don't know, about 3 years or something. These are pretty big numbers. And I'd encourage others to do the same." PowerBank shares this commitment to scaling solar infrastructure on earth, with a development pipeline of over one gigawatt and a proven track record of delivering renewable energy projects across North America.

Understanding Space-Based AI Infrastructure

Space-based AI infrastructure operates fundamentally differently from terrestrial data centers. In low-Earth orbit (LEO), satellites equipped with AI processing capabilities benefit from continuous solar exposure--an advantage Musk highlighted when noting that "When you have solar in space, you get maybe 5 times more effectiveness than solar on the ground." Unlike ground-based solar installations that face nighttime interruption and atmospheric interference, orbital solar panels harvest uninterrupted sunlight as they circle the Earth approximately every 90 minutes.

The DeStarlink Genesis-1 satellite, launched by Orbit AI on December 10, 2025, demonstrates this concept in practice. The satellite carries NVIDIA AI processing hardware powered entirely by space-grade solar panels, enabling it to perform AI inference operations--the computational process of applying trained AI models to new data--directly in orbit without relying on ground-based power infrastructure. PowerBank was not involved in the initial launch but through its Collaboration Framework Agreement with Orbit AI intends to help support solar and thermal management systems on future missions, subject to agreement on specific service and remuneration terms.

As confirmed in PowerBank's December 26, 2025 update, Genesis-1 has been recorded both operating and producing solar power as it orbits Earth. The satellite's successful deployment validates the technical architecture required for the planned Orbital Cloud constellation--a network where multiple solar-powered satellites operate together to provide distributed AI computing capacity, blockchain verification, and decentralized connectivity services.

The Role of Power Companies in Sustainable Space Technology

Power companies like PowerBank play a critical role in advancing solar technology. Musk's observation that "Net effect is that the lowest cost place to put AI will be space. And that'll be true within 2 years, maybe 3." underscores the economic imperative driving this transition. However, realizing this vision requires specialized expertise in solar energy systems optimized for the unique demands of orbital operation.

Space-grade solar panels must withstand extreme temperature fluctuations--ranging from approximately -150°C in Earth's shadow to +120°C in direct sunlight--while maintaining consistent power output. As computational loads increase with more sophisticated AI models, thermal management becomes increasingly critical. Satellites cannot rely on conventional cooling methods; instead, they must use passive radiative cooling and adaptive thermal control solutions to dissipate heat into space.

These challenges align with PowerBank's broader expertise in sustainable energy infrastructure. The company's experience developing battery energy storage systems (BESS) for terrestrial applications translates directly to potentially managing power fluctuations in orbital systems as satellites transition between sunlight and shadow.

The successful operation of Genesis-1 establishes a foundation for Orbit AI's expansion plans, with a second satellite launch targeted for Q1 2026 and additional deployments planned thereafter. At this time PowerBank elected not to make an investment in Orbit AI and the terms of any remuneration for services PowerBank may provide Orbit AI have not yet been determined.

About PowerBank Corporation

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built.

To learn more about PowerBank, please visit www.powerbankcorp.com.

