SOVRA and PinPoint Analytics Partner to Deliver Enhanced, AI Powered Market Intelligence and Analytics to Supplier Network

MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- SOVRA (formerly mdf commerce), North America's leading public sector procurement platform, today announced a strategic partnership with PinPoint Analytics, a New Jersey–based construction technology company specializing in cost estimation for public works projects. This collaboration will expand the range of services available on SOVRA's supplier platforms, equipping businesses with powerful new tools to estimate costs more accurately, reduce risk, and win more government contracts.

Partnership Highlights

Through this partnership, SOVRA's network of more than one million suppliers will be able to leverage PinPoint Analytics's advanced pre-construction cost estimation capabilities. PinPoint Analytics's expertise in construction, combined with its use of advanced data science and analytics, will help suppliers better assess costs, prepare more competitive bids, and increase their chances of success in the public sector.

While PinPoint Analytics is currently focused on the New Jersey market, it is actively expanding across the United States. Integration with SOVRA will provide the scale to accelerate that growth, giving public sector suppliers nationwide an innovative advantage in the bidding process.

Supporting Suppliers in Public Works

"Partnering with PinPoint Analytics enables us to deliver even greater value to suppliers," said Clayton Feick, President of SOVRA Supplier. "By integrating advanced cost estimation tools into our platform, we are helping businesses, particularly those in the construction sector, prepare stronger proposals, minimize risk, and capture more opportunities in public procurement. This collaboration is another step in our mission to make government contracting more accessible, transparent, and impactful."

"Our partnership with SOVRA marks an important step in modernizing the public construction market. Together, we are extending the reach of AI-driven predictive pricing, empowering contractors to pursue projects with greater confidence and achieve stronger outcomes," said Jim Carr, CEO and Co-Founder of PinPoint Analytics.

To learn more about this partnership and each company's solutions, visit www.SOVRA.com and www.pinpointanalytics.ai.

About PinPoint Analytics

In the public works sector, estimating project costs has traditionally involved a considerable amount of guesswork, exposing both contractors and municipalities to significant financial risk. PinPoint Analytics was founded to change this dynamic.

By combining deep expertise in data science with more than a century of construction industry experience through The Heritage Group, PinPoint Analytics delivers advanced cost estimation tools that bring public works bidding into the age of data science. The result is greater accuracy, speed, and reliability in pre-construction planning--empowering contractors, municipalities, and suppliers to succeed in public procurement.

About SOVRA

SOVRA (formerly mdf commerce) brings together over two decades of expertise, uniting the strengths of trusted brands like Bidnet Direct, Periscope, and MERX under one platform. Today, SOVRA connects more than one million suppliers with over 7,000 public sector agencies across North America, creating the largest, most dynamic procurement network on the continent.

For agencies, SOVRA simplifies sourcing, expands vendor access, and drives better procurement outcomes. For suppliers, it opens the door to real opportunities, giving businesses of all sizes a direct path to government contracts.

Focused on transparency, efficiency, and impact, SOVRA delivers modern public procurement solutions that help agencies optimize budgets and help suppliers grow.

Learn more at www.SOVRA.com

