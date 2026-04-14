SOUTHWORTH UNVEILS $350 MILLION TRANSFORMATION AT THE ABACO CLUB, REDEFINING PRIVATE ISLAND LIVING AND PLAY IN THE BAHAMAS

Ongoing Multi-Year Investment Introduces Landmark New Amenities, Expanded Sporting Experiences and New Residential Neighborhoods at One of the Caribbean's Most Coveted Private Clubs

BOSTON, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Abaco Club , a 500-acre private club community on Great Abaco Island in The Bahamas, ushers in an exciting new era by unveiling a significant $350 million transformation, one of the largest private club investments in the Caribbean. Developed, owned and operated by Southworth , a family-owned leader in private clubs, this investment – the current phase of a ten-year investment plan – reflects a long-term commitment to elevating an already exceptional member experience while thoughtfully expanding the community through new amenities and residential offerings.

The new Bay Club (left) overlooking Winding Bay at The Abaco Club (Courtesy of Southworth) Upper-level, adults-only Horizon Lounge at The Bay Club (Courtesy of Southworth) The Abaco Club’s new expanded racquet facilities, The Stables (Courtesy of Southworth)

"At The Abaco Club, our priority has always been a lifestyle defined by genuine belonging, memorable experiences and meaningful connection, which is why we continue to evolve the club over time, building on what members already love about being here," said Tommy Southworth, president of Southworth. "This ongoing investment represents our vision for a true island sanctuary, where members can enjoy world-class amenities, personal service and effortless living amid the unrivaled natural beauty of The Bahamas. It's been a joy to see the new spaces bring fresh energy and new ways for families and friends to spend time together – creating experiences they'll return to and remember for years to come."

The Bay Club: An Oceanfront Beach Club at the Heart of the Community

At the center of the transformation is The Bay Club, a magnificent beach club set along the club's pristine two-mile stretch of white sand overlooking Winding Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Designed as the heart of The Abaco Club, The Bay Club offers a refined yet relaxed beachfront experience that seamlessly blends sun, sea and community. Outdoors, the experience is anchored by a resort-style infinity-edge pool at the edge of Winding Bay, featuring an integrated hot tub, dedicated lap lanes, a separate kids pool and generous shallow areas for families. An expansive sun deck, poolside bar and easy beach access encourage all-day enjoyment.

Indoors, The Bay Club delivers a layered mix of communal spaces designed to serve members of all ages, making it easy to settle in and spend time together. The ground level features a welcoming lounge, boutique retail experience and a family lounge and game room centered around a cinema-style screen, classic arcade games, shuffleboard and communal tables. The upper-level adults-only Horizon Lounge offers a more elevated atmosphere featuring a custom bar, billiards and game tables, big-screen TVs and sweeping views of Winding Bay. Designed by Pembrooke & Ives, the space embraces Bahamian culture through natural textures, ocean-inspired hues, locally sourced artwork and bespoke details. A wraparound terrace with firepits, intimate seating areas and a third-story crow's nest and cigar lounge provide open-air settings for sunset views and relaxed evening gatherings.

Expanded Sporting and Social Amenities

Building on its roots as a true sporting club, The Abaco Club introduces expanded racquet offerings at The Stables. The original stable building has been thoughtfully reimagined to house a racquet sports boutique, while four new tennis courts, four padel courts and the lively Horseshoe bar, inspired by the club's popular Birdie Bar, are located just beyond the structure. The surrounding area also includes a playing field, playground and 50,000-square-foot fishing pond, creating a park-like setting for pop-up football and soccer games, family time and social gatherings.

Additional new and enhanced amenities include:

Seven dedicated pickleball courts , reflecting strong and growing member demand

, reflecting strong and growing member demand El Diablo , a 40,000-square-foot, 18-hole putting course designed by Club Ambassador and PGA TOUR Champion Darren Clarke

, a 40,000-square-foot, 18-hole putting course designed by Club Ambassador and PGA TOUR Champion Darren Clarke Birdie Bar , a member hub adjacent to the putting course

, a member hub adjacent to the putting course Wake Field , a Fenway-inspired wiffle ball and multi-use field created in honor of the late, longtime member and MLB legend Tim Wakefield

, a Fenway-inspired wiffle ball and multi-use field created in honor of the late, longtime member and MLB legend Tim Wakefield The Perch oceanfront deck between the 17th green and 18th tee

oceanfront deck between the 17th green and 18th tee Golf course enhancements by original architect Tom Mackenzie to enhance water views and overall course flow

A comprehensive redesign of The Cliff House, The Abaco Club's signature fine-dining clifftop restaurant, dramatically positioned above Winding Bay, refines and expands the club's culinary and social offerings. Long regarded as one of the most iconic settings on property and one of the most elevated dining experiences in The Bahamas, the renovated Cliff House features refreshed interiors and a renewed focus on seasonally inspired menus.

New Real Estate

Fueled by the introduction of new amenities and several real estate offerings, The Abaco Club nearly doubled year-over-year real estate sales in 2025. Building on this growth, the club's evolution includes several new residential neighborhoods, each representing the most immediate path to membership.

The Cays Reserve introduces 19 beachfront residences, priced from $4.15M with the first 11 already sold, just steps from The Bay Club, while The Green offers a collection of turnkey cottages overlooking the 14th green of the golf course, starting at $3.3M. The club recently debuted an additional neighborhood: The Ridge Estates, eight premier homesites for owners to create a custom retreat with panoramic Atlantic and 18th-hole views, starting at $2.1M.

An Evolving Island Lifestyle

Future amenities planned for The Abaco Club include a world-class spa, an expanded fitness center with additional group fitness studios and a dedicated hub for daily Kid's Club programming. Envisioned as a serene indoor-outdoor wellness retreat, the spa will feature individual treatment pavilions connected by meandering paths through native vegetation. Designed to encourage relaxation, rejuvenation and connection, the experience will be complemented by mindfulness programming, extensive hydrotherapy facilities and inviting relaxation spaces.

Beyond its new amenities, The Abaco Club offers a rich array of experiences that shape daily life at the club, including a top-ranked golf course, private boating and fishing, snorkeling and island-hopping excursions, signature events and immersive children's programming. Dining venues highlight fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including produce from the club's own hydroponic farm.

For more information or membership inquiries, visit TheAbacoClub.com .

About Southworth: Southworth is a family-owned, Boston-based hospitality organization and a leading owner, developer and operator of private club communities and destinations around the world. Founded in 1991, Southworth creates inspired private club communities defined by exceptional places and amenities, genuine belonging and a naturally social environment – bringing a more human, lived-in approach to luxury hospitality. The company's award-winning portfolio spans North America, the Caribbean and Europe, with acclaimed golf experiences across many of its properties, which include Willowbend on Cape Cod; Renaissance on Boston's North Shore; Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire; Creighton Farms in Northern Virginia, 35 minutes west of Washington, D.C.; Machrihanish Dunes in Argyll, Scotland; The Abaco Club on Great Abaco Island in The Bahamas; and The Alpine Club in Telluride, Colorado. For more information, visit SouthworthClubs.com .

SOURCE Southworth

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