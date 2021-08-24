South Street Burger opens new location in Toronto!

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Custom burger creations are waiting for you when South Street Burger's newest location opens August 24th in Toronto, Ontario located at Unit 3 - 12 Richardson Street, near Daniels - Waterfront. The restaurant will be South Street Burger's 33rd location in Canada and the twelfth location in Toronto.

South Street Burgers are made with 100% fresh, never frozen, Canadian angus beef that is raised without the use of antibiotics or hormones, and contains no preservatives, no steroids, and no fillers. Every juicy burger is made fresh and made to order. Inclusivity is important to us, South Street Burger serves a diverse range of burger patties to appeal to everyone, including vegan and vegetarian options, Halal beef, chicken breast and fried chicken.

"We're very excited to bring our delicious, gourmet burgers, hand-cut fries, poutines, onion rings and hand-scooped milkshakes to Toronto's Waterfront" says Bruce Miller – Brand Leader of South St. Burger. "We're eager to have our customers come create the burger of their dreams with a choice of 30 gourmet burger toppings, the combinations are endless."

About South St. Burger

In 2005, the South Street Burger story began in Toronto where the first restaurant opened. Then, as now, South Street Burger's primary focus is to procure, prepare and sell the best product available. South Street Burger currently has locations in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Dubai. In 2019 South Street Burger joined the MTY Food Group Inc.

