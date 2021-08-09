South Street Burger opens new location in Kelowna!

KELOWNA, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Custom burger creations are waiting for you when South Street Burger's newest location opens August 9th in Kelowna, British Columbia located at 3477 Lakeshore Rd at The Shore, across from Gyro Beach. The restaurant will be South Street Burger's 32nd location in Canada and the second location in British Columbia.

South Street Burgers are made with 100% fresh, never frozen, Canadian angus beef that is raised without the use of antibiotics or hormones, and contains no preservatives, no steroids, and no fillers. Every juicy burger is made fresh and made to order. Inclusivity is important to us, South Street Burger serves a diverse range of burger patties to appeal to everyone, including vegan and vegetarian options, Halal beef, chicken breast and fried chicken.

"We're very excited to bring our delicious, gourmet burgers, hand-cut fries, poutines, onion rings and hand-scooped milkshakes to this exciting and vibrant part of Kelowna" says owners of South St. Burger who are a local family that come from over a decade of industry experience. "Our burgers are unique, with a choice of 30 gourmet burger toppings, South Street Burger customers can create custom burgers made to their unique specifications."

The Shore is situated in Kelowna's Lower Mission across from Gyro Beach.

About South St. Burger

In 2005, the South Street Burger story began in Toronto where the first restaurant opened. Then, as now, South Street Burger's primary focus is to procure, prepare and sell the best product available. South Street Burger currently has locations in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Dubai. In 2019 South Street Burger joined the MTY Food Group Inc.

