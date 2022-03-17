South East Water Selects Copperleaf for Asset Investment Planning

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company") announces the selection of its decision analytics solution by South East Water, the company responsible for supplying drinking water to over 2.2 million customers in the south of England. South East Water is the fourth water company in the UK to join the Copperleaf Community.

The Copperleaf H2O solution is an optimised implementation of the Copperleaf Portfolio™ product, designed specifically to meet the needs of the UK water sector. It will enable South East Water to make the highest-value investment decisions that are aligned with the company's corporate objectives. SEW will use the Copperleaf H2O solution to support the development of its business plan for the upcoming regulatory price review (PR24), and subsequently support business plan delivery.

"We are excited to be working with Copperleaf to enhance our asset investment decision-making processes as we prepare for PR24," commented Richard Sands, Head of Asset Management at South East Water. "As part of our asset management improvement programme, we wanted a solution that would help us quickly optimise our plans at an asset and portfolio level, ensuring that we are making the best decisions at the optimal time. With the Copperleaf solution, we will be able to focus on addressing specific performance commitments and outcome delivery incentives set by Ofwat".

"We developed the Copperleaf H2O solution specifically with UK water companies in mind," explained Stefan Sadnicki, Managing Director for Copperleaf in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). "Copperleaf H2O uses a predefined, best-practice configuration that is aligned with both ISO 55001 and the UK regulator Ofwat's performance commitments and outcome delivery incentives (ODIs). The rapid implementation will allow South East Water to get started with the Copperleaf solution in just eight weeks."

About South East Water

South East Water supplies 520 million litres of drinking water every day to more than 2.2 million people in Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire. The company operates 83 water treatment works and manages more than 14,500 kilometres (about 9,000 miles) of water mains. South East Water employs 950 people, ensuring that water supply runs 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The company strives to deliver consistently high-levels of service, through a business that is safe, efficient and effective.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX: CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

Source: Copperleaf Technologies Inc. CPLF-IR

SOURCE CopperLeaf Technologies Inc.

For further information: please contact: Copperleaf Technologies Inc., Office: +1.604.639.9700, Email: Media Relations