South America's most advanced Cannabis Extraction Equipment to be installed outside Bogota, Colombia

The equipment to be installed in CannabCo Colombia's facility, located 45 minutes outside Bogotá, will facilitate the processing of over 100,000 lbs of hemp and cannabis biomass monthly with expandability to over 500,000 lbs as needed. While the sheer volume of the system makes it one of the most capable extraction processing centers in South America, the true value of the production line is the ability to inline process and "winterize" the extracted oil product with no human intervention.

"One of the most tedious, time consuming, and ultimately costly tasks is that of winterization", said CannabCo Colombia's Chief Business Development Officer Phillip Chen. "By utilizing a customized in-line process, we greatly increase productivity and decrease costs associated with the extraction process". Mr. Chen further mentions that the lack of human intervention also decreases the risk of contamination and increases overall product purity.

Winterizing involves the removal of fats, lipids, waxes, chlorophyll and other undesirables from bulk cannabis oil prior to distillation. The most common winterization method is taking the oil and dissolving it in sub-zero ethanol at -20 to -80C. This removes the undesirable compounds and leaves the processor with a semi-refined product. The processor then filters and separates the ethanol from the valuable winterized oil which can now be used for various products such as vaporizers or edibles, or further processed to a highly concentrated and purified distillate. This multi-step process is labour intensive, subjects the operator to harmful solvents and fumes, and can take between 24 to 72 hours to complete. Overall it adds complexity and significant cost to the process of refining Cannabis.

"We simplify the entire extraction process whereby cannabis biomass goes in one end and refined winterized hemp or cannabis oil comes out the other" says Phillip. "The goal of the company is to always have an eye for increased efficiency, product quality, and cost reduction and we have achieved all these factors with our system". The entire batch process takes hours instead of days and is highly efficient.

The CannabCo extraction line is being hailed as one of, if not the, most advanced extraction system in South America and will be used to process biomass supplied from the company's three agricultural projects which boast over two million sq/ft of greenhouse production when completed. In addition the company has extraction agreements for processing of third party biomass from independent farms in the region.

About CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp. Colombia S.A.S.

CannabCo Colombia is a Colombia based full service cannabis company with cultivation projects in multiple regions across the country. The company's primary extraction plant is located 30 minutes outside the capital city of Bogotá. The company will process both psychoactive and non-psychoactive cannabis and hemp flower for the production of THC and CBD oil for the medical cannabis market. The company's state of the art production facilities will have the capability of producing a wide range of end products to meet emerging market supply requirements for Colombia's evolving cannabis industry, as well as global export. The facility is pursuing EU GMP status allowing access to the underserviced global pharmaceutical market. The company currently has multiple social projects as part of its ethical standards and is committed to the highest quality production of medical grade cannabis products in the industry. The company is vertically integrated controlling all aspects of cultivation, extraction, product manufacturing, and distribution of its medical products allowing it full control over the high quality of its end products. The company intends to be the largest producer and manufacturer of THC/CBD based products on a global scale utilizing Colombia as its operating base.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements may be identified by statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Although CannabCo Colombia believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release.

SOURCE CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp. Colombia S.A.S

For further information: Investor Relations: [email protected], www.cannabco.co