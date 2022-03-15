SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

CALGARY, AB, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock")(TSXV: SRR)(TSXV: SRR.WT), a pure play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of light oil focused royalties in Saskatchewan and Alberta, announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.015 per common share, payable in cash on April 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Brad Docherty, Chairman, President & CEO of Source Rock, said: "We are pleased to declare our inaugural dividend as a publicly listed company. We previously paid a $0.015 per share dividend for 25 consecutive quarters from Q1 2014 to Q1 2020 and then again for each quarter in 2021. In total, we returned $10.2 million to shareholders as a private company prior to completing our listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. We will continue to strive to execute on a balanced growth and yield business model with a target payout ratio1 for our dividend of 50% to 70% of funds from operations2 on an annualized basis."

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing, light oil focused portfolio of royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, east-central Alberta, west-central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release uses the term "funds from operations" which is a non-GAAP financial measure and the term "payout ratio" which is a non-GAAP ratio. These financial measures and ratios do not have a standardized prescribed meaning under GAAP and these measures and ratios may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures disclosed by other entities.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to funds from operations is cash flow from operating activities. "Funds from operations" is defined as cash flow from operating activities before the change in non-cash working capital. Source Rock believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these non-cash items involves a high degree of discretion and as such may not be useful for evaluating Source Rock's operating performance. Source Rock considers funds from operations to be a key measure of operating performance as it demonstrates Source Rock's ability to generate funds to fund operations, acquisition opportunities, dividend payments and debt repayments, if applicable. Funds from operations should not be construed as an alternative to income or cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of Source Rock's performance.

"Payout ratio" is calculated as the aggregate of cash dividends paid in a period divided by funds from operations realized in such period. Source Rock considers payout ratio to be a key measure to assess Source Rock's ability to fund operations, acquisition opportunities, dividend payments, cash taxes and debt repayments, if applicable.

