SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES CLOSES UPSIZED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $12.3 MILLION

CALGARY, AB, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR) (TSXV: SRR.WT) announces that it has closed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 13,667,100 units (each a "Unit" and collectively, the "Units") at a price of $0.90 per Unit (the "Offering Price") (including 333,100 Units sold in connection with the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option), for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,300,390, pursuant to a long form prospectus dated February 23, 2022 (the "Prospectus"). The Underwriters (as defined below) retain an option for 30 days following March 1, 2022 to purchase up to an additional 1,667,000 Units (in addition to the 333,100 Units already purchased) at the Offering Price (the "Over-Allotment Option").

Each Unit consists of one common share of Source Rock (each a "Common Share" and collectively, the "Common Shares") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share of Source Rock at an exercise price of $1.25 until March 1, 2024.

Source Rock's Common Shares and the Warrants are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on March 2, 2022 under the symbols "SRR" and "SRR.WT", respectively.

Brad Docherty, Chairman, President & CEO of Source Rock, said: "We are excited for Source Rock to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange as the only publicly listed junior oil and gas royalty company in Canada. We would like to thank our existing shareholders for their support during our 9 years as a private company and we greatly appreciate the interest of new shareholders in the Offering. We believe that now is an opportune time for Source Rock, as a niche consolidator of oil and gas royalties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, to take our proven balanced growth and yield business model to the TSX Venture Exchange. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to expand our portfolio of light oil focused royalties. In doing so, we look forward to building on our working relationships with oil and gas producers seeking non-dilutive capital for drilling & acquisitions and royalty owners interested in liquidity."

The Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by PI Financial Corp. (as Sole Bookrunner) and Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, together with Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and ATB Capital Markets Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Additional information about Source Rock can be found in the Prospectus, which is available under Source Rock's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing, light oil focused portfolio of royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, east-central Alberta, west-central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information: For more information about Source Rock, visit www.sourcerockroyalties.com or contact Brad Docherty, Chairman, President & CEO at [email protected]