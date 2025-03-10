SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

CALGARY, AB, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces unaudited(1) operational and financial highlights for fiscal 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2024 ("Q4 2024"). Annual royalty production and revenue were the highest results in Source Rock's 12-year history.

Unaudited(1) annual results for fiscal 2024 were:

Royalty Production - 251 boe/d (95% oil & NGLs), an increase of 21% compared to 2023.





- 251 boe/d (95% oil & NGLs), an increase of 21% compared to 2023. Royalty Revenue - $7.68 million , an increase of 16% compared to 2023.

Unaudited(1) results for Q4 2024 were:

Royalty Production - 256 boe/d (97% oil & NGLs), an increase of 17% compared to Q4 2023.





- 256 boe/d (97% oil & NGLs), an increase of 17% compared to Q4 2023. Royalty Revenue - $1.87 million , an increase of 9% compared to Q4 2023.

Audited Annual and Q4 2024 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, as well as oil and gas reserves information as of December 31, 2024, will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and announced by news release on or before April 30, 2025.

President's Message

2024 was a record year for Source Rock as a result of acquisitions completed in 2023 and record drilling activity. In 2024, 43 new horizontal wells began producing on our royalty lands: 20 Frobisher wells in S.E. Saskatchewan, 18 Clearwater wells in central Alberta, 3 Viking wells in west-central Saskatchewan, 1 Dina well in east-central Alberta and 1 Amaranth well in Manitoba.

Source Rock's working capital as of February 28, 2025 was approximately $5 million ($0.11 per share), a 120% increase from February 2024. We are actively pursuing additional accretive royalty acquisitions with the goal of expanding and diversifying our base royalty production, as well as increasing exposure to undeveloped royalty lands and ongoing drilling activity. We continue to be focused on acquiring high netback oil royalties.

Brad Docherty, President & CEO

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

www.sourcerockroyalties.com

(1) Unaudited Information: All financial information contained in this news release for the year ended and fourth quarter of December 31, 2024, such as royalty revenue, is based on estimated unaudited financial information which has been disclosed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Canada and has not been reviewed by Source Rock's auditor. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and changes could be material. Source Rock anticipates filing its audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 on SEDAR+ on or before April 30, 2025.

For more information about Source Rock, visit www.sourcerockroyalties.com or contact Brad Docherty, Chairman, President & CEO at [email protected].