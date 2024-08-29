SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024").

Q2 2024 Highlights:

Record quarterly royalty production of 251 boe/d (95% oil and NGLs), an increase of 22% over Q2 2023.

Record quarterly royalty revenue of $2,102,292 , an increase of 38% over Q2 2023.

, an increase of 38% over Q2 2023. Record quarterly adjusted EBITDA 2 of $1,932,636 ( $0.043 per share), an increase of 42% over Q2 2023.

of ( per share), an increase of 42% over Q2 2023. Record quarterly funds from operations 2 of $1,673,849 ( $0.037 per share), an increase of 27% over Q2 2023.

of ( per share), an increase of 27% over Q2 2023. Declared $882,037 in dividends ( $0.0195 per share), resulting in a payout ratio 2 of 53%.

in dividends ( per share), resulting in a payout ratio of 53%. Achieved an operating netback 2 of $84.61 per boe and a corporate netback 2 of $73.28 .

of per boe and a corporate netback of . Ended Q2 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $3,234,443 ( $0.07 per share).

President's Message

We are very pleased to report record results for Q2 2024. Realized pricing on our royalty production was 17% higher in Q2 2024 compared to Q1 2024, and we continue to see strong drilling activity from various operators targeting the Frobisher Formation on our SE Saskatchewan royalty lands. Drilling activity on our Clearwater royalty lands was steady in Q2 2024 and we expect this to continue during the remainder of 2024.

Our current working capital is ~$3.8 million ($0.08 per share) and is increasing monthly. We are actively evaluating additional royalty acquisitions that can be completed with our existing cash balance and future cash flow. Our goal remains to accretively compound growth of our royalty production and royalty lands, while also paying an attractive and sustainable monthly dividend.

Financial and Operational Results



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, FINANCIAL ($) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Royalty revenue 2,102,292 1,526,946(1) 38 % 3,830,342 2,907,197(1) 32 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 1,932,636 1,363,910 42 % 3,436,740 2,521,430 36 % Per share (basic) 0.043 0.030 42 % 0.076 0.060 27 % Funds from operations(2) 1,673,849 1,316,628 27 % 3,004,955 2,428,099 24 % Per share (basic) 0.037 0.029 28 % 0.066 0.054 22 % Total comprehensive income (loss) 527,511 431,863 22 % 745,479 654,098 14 % Per share (basic) 0.012 0.010 20 % 0.016 0.015 7 % Per share (diluted) 0.011 0.009 22 % 0.016 0.014 14 % Dividends declared 882,037 740,795 19 % 1,696,213 1,414,245 20 % Per share (basic) 0.0195 0.017 15 % 0.0375 0.032 17 % Payout ratio(2) (%) 53 % 56 % -5 % 56 % 58 % -3 % Cash and cash equivalents 3,234,443 7,716,650 -58 % 3,234,443 7,716,650 -58 % Per share (basic) 0.072 0.172 -58 % 0.072 0.172 -58 % Average shares outstanding (basic) 45,232,645 44,896,645 1 % 45,232,258 44,896,645 1 % Shares outstanding (end of period) 45,232,645 44,896,645 1 % 45,232,645 44,896,645 1 % OPERATING Average daily production (boe/d) 251 206(3) 22 % 247 193(3) 28 % Percentage oil & NGLs 95 % 92 % 3 % 95 % 92 % 3 % Average price realizations ($/boe) 92.06 81.57 13 % 85.55 83.24 3 % Operating netback(2) ($/boe) 84.61 72.86 16 % 76.45 72.19 6 % Corporate netback(2) ($/boe) 73.28 70.33 4 % 66.85 69.52 -4 %

(1) Source Rock also benefited from $23,594 and $171,875, respectively, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023, of sales proceeds from royalty production that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing dates of acquisitions. These sales proceeds were accounted for as a reduction to the purchase price of the acquisitions. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the disclosure under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios" for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. (3) Source Rock also benefited from 3 boe/d (100% oil & NGLs) and 9 boe/d (100% oil & NGLs), respectively, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023, of royalty production that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing dates of acquisitions.

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing, oil focused portfolio of royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding Source Rock's dividend strategy and the amount and timing of future dividends (and the sustainability thereof), the potential for future drilling on Source Rock's royalty lands, expectations regarding commodity prices, Source Rock's growth strategy and expectations with respect to future royalty acquisition and partnership opportunities, and the ability to complete such acquisitions and establish such partnerships. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Source Rock's management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Source Rock's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Source Rock. Although Source Rock has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Source Rock undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios

This news release uses the terms "funds from operations" and "Adjusted EBITDA" which are non-GAAP financial measures and the terms "payout ratio", "operating netback" and "corporate netback" which are non-GAAP ratios. These financial measures and ratios do not have a standardized prescribed meaning under GAAP and these measures and ratios may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures disclosed by other entities.

"Adjusted EBITDA" (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is used by management to analyze the Corporation's profitability based on the Corporation's principal business activities prior to how these activities are financed, how assets are depreciated, amortized and impaired, and how the results are taxed. Additionally, amounts are removed relating to share-based compensation expense, the sale of assets, fair value adjustments on financial assets and liabilities, other non-cash items and certain non-standard expenses, as the Corporation does not deem these to relate to the performance of its principal business. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent net profit (or loss) as calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to funds from operations is cash flow from operating activities. "Funds from operations" is defined as cash flow from operating activities before the change in non-cash working capital. Source Rock believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these non-cash items involves a high degree of discretion and as such may not be useful for evaluating Source Rock's operating performance. Source Rock considers funds from operations to be a key measure of operating performance as it demonstrates Source Rock's ability to generate funds to fund operations, acquisition opportunities, dividend payments and debt repayments, if applicable. Funds from operations should not be construed as an alternative to income or cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of Source Rock's performance.

"Corporate netback" is calculated as funds from operations divided by cumulative production volumes for the period. Corporate netback is used by Source Rock to better analyze the financial performance of its royalties against prior periods and to assess the cost efficiency of its overall corporate platform as it relates to production volumes. There is no standardized meaning for "corporate netback" and this metric as used by Source Rock may not be comparable with the calculation of similar metrics disclosed by other entities, and therefore should not be used to make comparisons.

"Operating netback" represents the cash margin for products sold. Operating netback is calculated as revenue minus cash administrative expenses divided by cumulative production volumes for the period. Operating netback is used by Source Rock to assess the cash generating and operating performance of its royalties against prior periods and to assess the costs efficiency of its operating platform as it relates to production volumes. There is no standardized meaning for "operating netback" and this metric as used by Source Rock may not be comparable with the calculation of similar metrics disclosed by other entities, and therefore should not be used to make comparisons.

"Payout ratio" is calculated as the aggregate of cash dividends declared in a period divided by funds from operations realized in such period. Source Rock considers payout ratio to be a key measure to assess Source Rock's ability to fund operations, acquisition opportunities, dividend payments, cash taxes and debt repayments, if applicable.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Contact Information: For more information about Source Rock, visit www.sourcerockroyalties.com or contact Brad Docherty, Chairman, President & CEO at [email protected].