SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

CALGARY, AB, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil focused royalties, announces results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2023.

Annual Highlights:

Record annual royalty revenue of $6,646,326 1 , an increase of 2% over 2022.

, an increase of 2% over 2022. Record annual funds from operations 3 of $5,653,618 ( $0.126 per share), an increase of 10% over 2022.

of ( per share), an increase of 10% over 2022. Record annual Adjusted EBITDA 3 of $5,793,204 ( $0.129 per share), an increase of 1% over 2022.

of ( per share), an increase of 1% over 2022. Record annual royalty production of 208 4 boe/d (93% oil and NGLs), an increase of 25% over 2022.

boe/d (93% oil and NGLs), an increase of 25% over 2022. Declared $2,968,990 in dividends ( $0.066 per share), resulting in a payout ratio 3 of 53%.

in dividends ( per share), resulting in a payout ratio of 53%. Achieved an operating netback 3 of $76.30 per boe and a corporate netback 3 of $74.47 .

of per boe and a corporate netback of . Completed $13.23 million of royalty acquisitions in central Alberta and S.E. Saskatchewan .

of royalty acquisitions in central Alberta and S.E. . 26 gross horizontal wells drilled on royalty lands in S.E. Saskatchewan (24) and central Alberta (2).

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Quarterly royalty revenue of $1,720,264 1 , an increase of 14% over Q4 2022.

, an increase of 14% over Q4 2022. Record quarterly funds from operations 3 of $1,663,376 ( $0.037 per share), an increase of 18% over Q4 2022.

of ( per share), an increase of 18% over Q4 2022. Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA 3 of $1,525,386 ( $0.034 per share), an increase of 9% over Q4 2022.

of ( per share), an increase of 9% over Q4 2022. Quarterly royalty production averaged 218 4 boe/d (94% oil and NGLs), an increase of 29% over Q4 2022.

boe/d (94% oil and NGLs), an increase of 29% over Q4 2022. Declared three monthly dividends of $0.006 per share, resulting in a payout ratio 3 of 49%.

per share, resulting in a payout ratio of 49%. Achieved an operating netback 3 of $76.06 per boe and a corporate netback 3 of $82.94 per boe.

of per boe and a corporate netback of per boe. Completed an $8 million royalty acquisition in the central Alberta Clearwater heavy oil fairway.

Financial and Operational Results



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, FINANCIAL ($, except as noted) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Royalty revenue 1,720,264(1) 1,504,421(2) 14 % 6,646,326(1) 6,490,519(2) 2 % Adjusted EBITDA(3) 1,525,386 1,399,621 9 % 5,793,204 5,736,622 1 % Per share (basic) 0.034 0.031 10 % 0.129 0.136 -5 % Funds from operations(3) 1,663,376 1,411,440 18 % 5,653,618 5,128,706 10 % Per share (basic) 0.037 0.031 19 % 0.126 0.121 4 % Total comprehensive income (loss) 382,367 559,447 -32 % 1,566,310 2,558,054 -39 % Per share (basic) 0.008 0.012 -33 % 0.035 0.060 -42 % Per share (diluted) 0.008 0.012 -33 % 0.034 0.059 -42 % Dividends declared 812,850 673,450 21 % 2,968,990 2,693,798 10 % Per share 0.018 0.015 20 % 0.066 0.06 10 % Payout ratio(3) 49 % 48 % 2 % 53 % 53 % - Cash and cash equivalents 1,462,040 13,152,502 -89 % 1,462,040 13,152,502 -89 % Per share (basic) 0.03 0.29 -90 % 0.03 0.29 -90 % Average shares outstanding (basic) 45,139,091 44,896,645 1 % 45,022,140 42,344,911 6 % Shares outstanding (end of period) 45,231,645 44,896,645 1 % 45,231,645 44,896,645 1 % OPERATING Average daily production (boe/d) 218(4) 169(5) 29 % 208(4) 166(5) 25 % Percentage oil & NGLs 94 % 92 % 2 % 93 % 92 % 1 % Average price realizations ($/boe) 85.86 96.55 -11 % 87.54 107.28 -18 % Operating netback ($/boe)(3) 76.06 90.02 -16 % 76.30 94.68 -19 % Corporate netback ($/boe)(3) 82.94 90.78 -9 % 74.47 84.65 -12 %

(1) Source Rock also benefited from $211,892 (Q4 2023) and $373,437 (fiscal 2023) of sales proceeds from royalty production that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing date of acquisitions. These proceeds were accounted for as a reduction to the purchase price of the acquisitions. (2) Source Rock also benefited from $85,268 (Q4 2022) and $25,268 (fiscal 2022) of sales proceeds from royalty production that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing date of acquisitions. These proceeds were accounted for as a reduction to the purchase price of the acquisitions. (3) This is a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the disclosure under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios" for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. (4) Source Rock also benefited from 29 boe/d (100% oil & NGLs) for Q4 2023 and 12 boe/d (100% oil & NGLs) for fiscal 2023, of royalty production that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing date of acquisitions. (5) Source Rock also benefited from 9 boe/d (100% oil & NGLs) for Q4 2022 and 2 boe/d (100% oil & NGLs) for fiscal 2022, of royalty production that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing date of acquisitions.

2023 Reserves Information

Source Rock's reserves data and other oil and natural gas information, as required under National Instrument 51-101, will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca on or before April 29, 2024.

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing, oil focused portfolio of royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding Source Rock's dividend strategy and the amount and timing of future dividends (and the sustainability thereof), the potential for future drilling on Source Rock's royalty lands, expectations regarding commodity prices, Source Rock's growth strategy and expectations with respect to future royalty acquisition and partnership opportunities, and the ability to complete such acquisitions and establish such partnerships. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Source Rock's management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Source Rock's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Source Rock. Although Source Rock has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Source Rock undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios

This news release uses the terms "funds from operations" and "Adjusted EBITDA" which are non-GAAP financial measures and the terms "payout ratio", "operating netback" and "corporate netback" which are non-GAAP ratios. These financial measures and ratios do not have a standardized prescribed meaning under GAAP and these measures and ratios may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures disclosed by other entities.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is used by management to analyze the Corporation's profitability based on the Corporation's principal business activities prior to how these activities are financed, how assets are depreciated, amortized and impaired, and how the results are taxed. Additionally, amounts are removed relating to share-based compensation expense, the sale of assets, fair value adjustments on financial assets and liabilities, other non-cash items and certain non-standard expenses, as the Corporation does not deem these to relate to the performance of its principal business. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent net profit (or loss) as calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to funds from operations is cash flow from operating activities. "Funds from operations" is defined as cash flow from operating activities before the change in non-cash working capital. Source Rock believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these non-cash items involves a high degree of discretion and as such may not be useful for evaluating Source Rock's operating performance. Source Rock considers funds from operations to be a key measure of operating performance as it demonstrates Source Rock's ability to generate funds to fund operations, acquisition opportunities, dividend payments and debt repayments, if applicable. Funds from operations should not be construed as an alternative to income or cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of Source Rock's performance.

"Corporate netback" is calculated as funds from operations divided by cumulative production volumes for the period. Corporate netback is used by Source Rock to better analyze the financial performance of its royalties against prior periods and to assess the cost efficiency of its overall corporate platform as it relates to production volumes. There is no standardized meaning for "corporate netback" and this metric as used by Source Rock may not be comparable with the calculation of similar metrics disclosed by other entities, and therefore should not be used to make comparisons.

"Operating netback" represents the cash margin for products sold. Operating netback is calculated as revenue minus cash administrative expenses divided by cumulative production volumes for the period. Operating netback is used by Source Rock to assess the cash generating and operating performance of its royalties against prior periods and to assess the costs efficiency of its operating platform as it relates to production volumes. There is no standardized meaning for "operating netback" and this metric as used by Source Rock may not be comparable with the calculation of similar metrics disclosed by other entities, and therefore should not be used to make comparisons.

"Payout ratio" is calculated as the aggregate of cash dividends paid in a period divided by funds from operations realized in such period. Source Rock considers payout ratio to be a key measure to assess Source Rock's ability to fund operations, acquisition opportunities, dividend payments, cash taxes and debt repayments, if applicable.

