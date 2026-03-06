Soul App Releases International Women's Day Report: Gen Z Women Unplugging to Thrive

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- International Women's Day is an annual occasion to extend blessings to women around the world. Recently, Soul App, a leading AI+ immersive social platform in China, together with its research arm Just So Soul Institute, published the Soul App Report on the Life Status and Self-Pleasing Consumption of Gen Z Women. Drawing on a validated sample of 2,618 female users, 97% of whom belong to Generation Z, the report shows that today's young women are increasingly prioritizing internal order over external labels.

I. Rediscovering the Authentic Self

Over 60% of respondents said they feel indifferent toward labels like "queen." That sentiment is especially pronounced among post-2000s women, where only 16.12% find such terms appealing. The findings point to a growing wariness among young women about excessive labeling. Rather than outright rejecting festive greetings, they simply want to be seen and understood as authentic individuals.

In terms of lifestyle, more than 87% of respondents agree that taking an "intermittent mental pause" is a necessary form of psychological self-care. When energy reserves run low, "unplugging" becomes a necessity. Whether through solitary strolls or an information detox, Gen Z women are prioritizing mental well-being as a way to reset their pace. For them, a pause is not a withdrawal; it is a replenishment. It is the essential gathering of strength for the long haul.

When it comes to personal growth, only 10.89% of respondents maintain a high frequency of skill-based investments. Most prefer to plan their development at their own pace. They do not shy away from competition or progress, but seek a balance between realistic conditions and personal goals, emphasizing steady advancement over blind conformity. It's worth noting that, according to the data, Gen Z women are particularly drawn to narratives about empowered women and are looking for more inspiring figures to look up to.

II. Heart over Hype

The sample predominantly consists of women who are either still in school or in the early stages of their careers. Yet, they demonstrate considerable maturity in value judgment and boundary setting.

The report shows that 70% of post-2000s women consider "comfort and a sense of meaning in work" as important factors. In the context of widespread AI adoption, more than half of respondents earning over RMB 10,000 per month frequently use AI tools to enhance efficiency. At the same time, 47% believe that automated performance evaluations may negatively impact their sense of well-being, and over two-thirds actively seek ways to reduce algorithmic interference in their lives.

These women embrace AI-driven efficiency without sacrificing independent judgment. They refuse to be shaped by algorithms, insisting that technology should offer both utility and warmth.

Furthermore, 48% of respondents identify inner alignment as the cornerstone of personal growth. This internal shift is fueled by tangible self-investment: half of those surveyed view spending on new skills as a vital safety net. For them, growth is an intentional pursuit on their own terms, rather than a reactive escape from peer pressure.

III. The Evolution of Self-Pleasure

For today's women, self-pleasure is undergoing a profound shift. Moving past the checkout counter, it now represents a proactive stance on mental health and personal balance.

The report reveals that 59.23% of post-2000s women are investing in "small, frivolous joys," such as stress-relief toys and aromatherapy. These "self-pleasing" purchases act as an "emotional band-aid," providing a vital buffer to restore mental energy. Notably, 65.92% of the respondents reported spending over RMB 2,000 on such purchases. For many, these modest indulgences are more than just shopping; they are intentional acts of emotional recharge and self-repair.

The report also highlights a structural shift in aesthetic awareness. Interestingly, 37.27% of women in lower-tier cities identify "aesthetic expression" as a core spending priority -- outpacing their counterparts in first-tier hubs. This suggests that, even in contexts with varying resources, aesthetic expression remains an important form of self-affirmation. For these women, clothing choices and personal interests are not about keeping up with others, but about defining who they are in a complex world.

Ending

Soul App, a key hub for young users, has long championed the value shifts within its community. For the platform, International Women's Day is a call for empathy and insight. By grounding its report in real-world perspectives, Soul App helps shape a more inclusive conversation, spotlighting the multifaceted lives of women today.

