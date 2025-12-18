Soroc Technology Launches Adaptive AI Platform BanzAI™ and Revolutionary IT Service Desk SmartDesk

Built to deliver results, AI platform embeds intelligence into core systems and processes across enterprises. The result? Streamlined service desks, reductions in costs and aggravation, and organizations prepared to meet the future.

WOODBRIDGE, ON, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Soroc Technology, a full-service technology solutions and services provider, announced the launch of BanzAI, an adaptive AI platform that melds conversational and agentic intelligence to transform workplace operations across all business domains. Leveraging the power of the new platform, SmartDesk powered by BanzAI revolutionizes IT service desks with human-centric design and zero-touch automation for a unified desk across the enterprise.

Built on the belief that workplace technology should amplify potential rather than hinder it, BanzAI was engineered to enable resolutions -- across HR, legal, finance, customer service, facilities and IT functions. Unlike traditional automation tools, it understands context and natural language, makes decisions, learns and improves with every interaction, predicts issues and resource needs, and resolves incidents before they escalate.

"This goes far beyond mere platform launches. BanzAI and SmartDesk, the first of several Smart Services we are building on the BanzAI platform, represent a seismic shift for our clients," CEO Tom Signorello said. "These have the power to make organizations future-ready by embedding intelligence and innovation into core systems and processes, all the while keeping efficiency, security and problem-solving prioritized."

The foundation of BanzAI is the principle of zero-touch enterprise, where IT operations run autonomously with minimal human intervention. Yet the goal isn't just efficiency -- it's about transforming IT from a cost centre into a strategic enabler, Signorello said.

AI continues to transform the workplace. Gartner Research found that approximately 80% of organizations reported using AI by the end of 2024, and it predicts that all IT work will involve some form of AI by 2030. Yet what is often missing is a measurable return on investment. According to Gartner, 72% of chief information officers reported that their organizations have broken even or lost money on AI investments, highlighting the need to conduct proofs of value.

"Knowing that many companies struggle to justify their AI return on investment, BanzAI and SmartDesk were built to focus on outcomes," said Christine Evitt, president. "They address the reality of the modern IT service desk, which is challenging: Staff spend 60-70% of their time on repetitive, low-complexity tasks -- time they could instead be spending on more strategic work. Response times are increasing, costs are escalating and employee satisfaction is declining."

Soroc is already seeing significant movement in key metrics and expects clients to benefit in multiple ways -- with anticipated ticket resolutions up to 80% faster, ticket volumes reduced by up to 70%, and savings of up to 55% in operational costs thanks to productivity gains and complexity reductions. These benefits grow as the platform uses machine learning to fix common issues without human intervention, automates repetitive tasks, continuously improves with every interaction, and predicts and resolves issues.

BanzAI's intelligent agents resolve challenges and tackle tasks across the enterprise. Take, as an example, VPN troubleshooting. BanzAI automates connectivity diagnostics for users experiencing issues, collects client stats, runs network tests, presents remediation steps and can optionally reset sessions or escalate -- delivering zero-touch operations. BanzAI applies this same seamless, results-oriented approach to everything from resolving a customer issue to creating autopilot processes for back-office operations, to tackling employee tech problems.

"We're excited to introduce SmartDesk powered by BanzAI to Soroc's clients because it's a game-changer for them," added Bruce Pearce, executive vice president of sales. "It frees up employees to focus their time and talents on higher-value work. It gives them the means to achieve significantly better outcomes and the tools to grow and save through greater efficiency and productivity at reduced cost."

The engineering and intelligence behind BanzAI and SmartDesk are complex, but at the end of the day, the philosophy is simple: It's about empowering organizations to focus on more of what matters.

About Soroc

Soroc Technology is an industry-recognized global technology solutions and services provider based in Canada with Executive Briefing Centres in Woodbridge, ON and New York City, NY; solutions centres in Woodbridge, ON, Hebron, KY, and Greenville SC, and Global Services Centres in North America, India and the Philippines. Soroc delivers advisory, consulting, and professional services, comprehensive managed services, technology lifecycle solutions, and technical talent to top companies in retail, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and other industries. Its 3,000-plus employees advise, deploy, monitor, manage, and recruit talent for more than 60,000 client locations across North America and Europe, ensuring they are always secure, always connected, and always working. Visit www.soroc.com for more information.

