SonoLux, Quebec's First Contemporary Art Hotel, Opens in Old Montreal

MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - SonoLux, Quebec's very first contemporary art hotel, is officially opening its doors in the heart of Old Montreal, just steps away from Notre-Dame Basilica. Located at 225 Saint-Jacques Street inside the iconic heritage building National Trust, SonoLux is a living work of art where upscale hospitality meets contemporary art. The hotel is the latest project from Épik Collection, an independent group of Quebec hoteliers.

SonoLux Hotel, Montreal (CNW Group/Sonolux)

SonoLux offers an artistic experience throughout its lobby and all eight floors of the property. Renewed every six months, the experience extends into its 36 refined and comfortable guest rooms, with rates ranging from $400 to $700 depending on availability and season.

Two dining spaces complete the journey: LUMI, a contemporary, seasonal restaurant helmed by chef Graham Hood, and Subterra, an audio lounge featuring a music program inspired by the roots of jazz, soul, funk, dub, and hip-hop.

"SonoLux is an innovative project that steps outside the usual boundaries of hospitality and dining," says Daniel Gallant, Vice President of Épik Collection and the creative force behind the Épik, Bonaparte, Uville and SonoLux hotels, as well as the Bonaparte, U67 and BON Apporté restaurants. "It's a living space in constant evolution, where creativity unfolds through artistic exhibitions, culinary experiences, and musical explorations. We hope that a stay at SonoLux becomes an experience whose echoes continue long after our guests have departed."

An Evolving Artistic Offering

SonoLux will feature two exhibitions per year, curated by guest artists and curators. For its inaugural exhibition, Cheryl Sim, Managing Director and Chief Curator at PHI, presents Seeds of R/Evolution, a reflection on the role of artists in fostering internal and collective transformation.

"The works presented in Seeds of R/Evolution remind us that together, we can transcend the challenges of our current time. The artists featured are constant gardeners who inspire us to evolve through joyful acts of resistance," explains Cheryl Sim.

The ten works, displayed throughout the hotel, explore a variety of mediums including digital animation, live action, video games, and documentary art. Created by Santiago Tamayo Soler, Lisa Jackson, Jasmina Cibic, Skawennati, Maureen Bradley, Danielle Comeau, Katherine Melançon, MUE, Kosisochukwu Nnebe and Sahar Homami, the pieces invite visitors to contemplate, question, and imagine a more mindful future. The exhibition runs until April 2026.

Displayed in the hotel lobby, the permanent exhibition The Cosmic Code offers an immersive experience where generative visuals react to the music and the movement of visitors. Evolving throughout the day and adapting to the energy of the space, this digital installation created by Behaviour Interactive in collaboration with SonoLux explores the origins of the universe--from its earliest moments to the future impact of technology.

Two Culinary Experiences

Located in the hotel lobby, LUMI offers a contemporary, seasonal menu crafted by chef Graham Hood. Available à la carte or as nine or fourteen course tasting menus, the dishes spotlight a signature ingredient and celebrate the harmony of contrasts. The intentionally discreet service allows guests to focus on the artwork, the moment, and the flavors. The interplay between the dishes, the exhibition, and the presence of guests creates an ever-evolving, surprising, and captivating experience. Open Tuesday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Downstairs, Subterra extends the experience and brings together DJs and music lovers in a dimly lit setting where forgotten musical treasures are rediscovered. Like sonic archaeologists, they explore the roots of jazz, soul, funk, dub, and hip-hop--reviving works that have shaped yesterday's and today's music. Chef Graham Hood and pastry chef Nadiia Manchuk offer shareable bites and refined desserts, paired with creative cocktails crafted by Clément Wallas. Open Tuesday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The hotel's sonic identity was developed by internationally renowned producer and DJ Fred Everything. As SonoLux's Musical Curator, he created the auditory atmosphere connecting the hotel's various spaces and will oversee DJ sets and intimate concerts held periodically at Subterra.

SonoLux was created in partnership with Melatti Construction and bears the signature of the architects at Geiger Huot and the designers at Zabb Design. Solotech, for its part, designed and installed the audiovisual system that enables the hotel's rotating exhibitions.

About Épik Collection

Épik Collection is a boutique hotel group with a visionary approach to hospitality. It combines creative leadership with extensive experience to bring unique and exciting properties to life. With a personalized guest experience that keeps visitors coming back, a supportive company culture that attracts top talent, and a collaborative, forward-thinking work environment, Épik Collection continuously pushes the boundaries of what's possible in hospitality.

Épik Collection operates Épik, Bonaparte, Uville and SonoLux hotels in Montreal, as well as restaurants Bonaparte, U67, BON Apporté, LUMI, and Subterra. Small venues for big dreams.

SOURCE Sonolux

Media Contact: For media inquiries or to request visuals, please contact: Anne Dongois and Camille Turbide, [email protected], 514 826-2050