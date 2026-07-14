Songhees Development Corporation and Esquimalt Nation Launch G3V with Pomerleau to Deliver Important Infrastructure Projects

VICTORIA, BC, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Songhees Nation and Esquimalt Nation, together with Pomerleau, one of Canada's leading construction companies, are proud to announce the formation of Group of 3 Ventures Limited Partnership (G3V), a majority Indigenous-owned business positioned to play a leading role in major infrastructure projects within Greater Victoria and beyond. Led by the Nations, this initiative brings together complementary strengths and a shared commitment to First Nation leadership, collaboration, and long-term economic participation.

G3V will initially focus on near-term opportunities in the defence infrastructure sector, a key federal priority, while also pursuing broader infrastructure projects across Lekwungen Territory. Its first opportunity includes the environmental remediation scope to support the Department of National Defence in the delivery of the A Jetty Project in Esquimalt, British Columbia, a key infrastructure project in providing opportunities for the Nations. This Project is delivered in collaboration with Defence Construction Canada.

Songhees Nation and Esquimalt Nation provide deep community knowledge, local relationships, and leadership rooted in the community, while Pomerleau contributes national-scale expertise, technical capability, and a proven track record delivering complex infrastructure projects. These strengths position G3V to pursue and deliver projects in a way that is both highly capable and firmly grounded in community values.

The venture draws its name and spirit from ɫxʷélə, a Lekwungen word meaning "a group of three people". This concept speaks directly to the structure of G3V: three distinct entities united by shared purpose, working together. G3V will begin its work in the Territory, guided by respect for the Songhees and Esquimalt communities.

Quotes

"This partnership reflects economic reconciliation in action, grounded in Lekwungen leadership and built to deliver real, lasting impact. By bringing together local First Nation leadership and industry expertise, G3V creates meaningful economic opportunities, strengthens regional capacity, and supports the delivery of infrastructure that benefits the South Island region as a whole." -- Rob Dick, Corporate Executive Officer of Songhees Development Corporation.

"Through G3V, we have established a partnership that ensures Esquimalt Nation and Songhees Nation have a meaningful role in infrastructure projects taking place in Lekwungen territory. This partnership creates durable economic opportunities for Esquimalt Nation while enabling the delivery of projects with the expertise, experience, and capability required for complex infrastructure development." -- Chief Jerome Thomas, Esquimalt Nation.

"At Pomerleau, we believe the strongest projects are built on the strongest partnerships. G3V is a reflection of that belief: a venture rooted in First Nation, mutual respect, and a shared vision for the communities we serve. We are honoured to work alongside Songhees and Esquimalt communities as we build something meaningful and lasting together in Lekwungen territory." -- Daniel Lessard, Senior Vice President, Civil and Infrastructure, West, for Pomerleau.

About G3V (Group of 3 Ventures Limited Partnership)

G3V is a majority Indigenous-owned business partnership between Songhees Development Corporation, Esquimalt Nation, and Pomerleau. Established to deliver infrastructure projects in Lekwungen territory, G3V is named in honour of ɫxʷélə, a Lekwungen word meaning "a group of three people." The partnership is built on First Nation leadership, shared values, and a long-term commitment to delivering complex projects that respect land, community, and culture.

SOURCE G3V (Group of 3 Ventures Limited Partnership)

Media inquiries: Martine Robert | [email protected] | 514-212-7812